The West County High School (WCHS) football squad recorded its second consecutive shutout on Saturday, notching a 34-0 rout over Terra Linda in a game played at San Rafael High School.
The win pushed West County’s season record to 3-1 while Terra Linda dropped to 1-2.
West County will wrap up pre-league play this Friday, Sept. 24 when it visits Montgomery in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff. The Vikings (2-2) are coming off a 37-22 loss to Rancho Cotate last week but figure to pose a good test this week. West County will open the North Bay League Oak Division schedule at home against perennial power Rancho Cotate on Oct. 8 at Karlson Field in Sebastopol. The boys will have two weeks to prepare for the Cougars, with a bye on the schedule next week.
Complete performance
West County made the most of its Sept. 18 visit to Terra Linda, shocking the Trojans at the outset when return-man Jaden Brady received the opening kickoff and took it to the house for an early 7-0 lead.
It was all West County needed, employing stifling defensive pressure that would put the Trojans behind the eight-ball most of the night.
WCHS junior quarterback Sammy Long moved his team up and down the field, spreading the ball around to his playmakers in a relentless offensive attack. The locals jumped out to a big early lead before letting their foot off the gas in the second half en route to a 34-0 victory.
Long completed nine of 13 pass attempts for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Tyler Sword chipped in one completion on four pass attempts. Leading rushers included Justin Casarotti (6-51 yards, TD), Brady (9-49 yards, TD), Sword (6-45 yards) and Jack Izzarelli (3-13 yards). Top receivers included Hocheder (3-81 yards, TD), Visintin (1-30 yards), Joshua Kidd (3-29 yards), Sword (1-15 yards) and Liam Drake (1-10 yards, TD).
