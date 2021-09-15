The West County High School (WCHS) football team did everything but sell hot dogs in week three of the season on Friday, running roughshod over visiting Vallejo in a 50-0 rout. The win pushed their season record to 2-1.
The locals wasted no time, racing to a 23-0 lead after one before going to the halftime locker room with a 36-0 cushion. West County used the big lead to empty their bench in the second half.
The team churned up 455 total yards, including 259 on the ground against the over-matched Red Hawks, their most impressive offensive effort to date. Couple that with an opportunistic defense that forced five turnovers and it was the perfect formula for a blowout.
“We got on them early and it gave us an opportunity to get everyone some playing time,” WCHS head coach Dan Bourdon said. “I love those nights.”
Next up for West County is a Saturday, Sept. 18 visit to Terra Linda (at San Rafael High School). Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The Trojans enter the game fresh off a 32-28 win over Sonoma Valley to even their record at 1-1.
First half explosion
The rout was on early in Friday’s non-league tilt with Vallejo, as West County pulled off a pair of onside kicks to start the game — with both leading to touchdowns.
West County never let off the gas in the opening half, controlling the football for most of the first two periods as the offense continue to put points on the board.
Junior quarterback Sammy Long completed 12 of 22 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns while senior quarterback Tyler Sword finished with six of eight passes for 71 yards and two scores.
Leading WC ball carriers were Sword (10-94 yards, TD), Jack Izzarelli (16-76 yards), Justin Casarotti (4-36 yards, TD), Jaden Brady (5-26 yards, TD) and Manuel Ruiz Flores (2-11 yards). Top receivers included Gio Visintin (4-36 yards, 2 TDs), Ian Hocheder (2-24 yards, TD), Joshua Kidd (5-59 yards), Casarotti (2-13 yards), Izzarelli (1-18 yards) and Diego Ruvalcaba (1-8 yards, TD).
