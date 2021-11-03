The West County High School (WCHS) varsity footballers got just what the doctor ordered in their North Bay League home finale on Friday against visiting Maria Carrillo, turning in a great offensive effort to outlast the Pumas, 41-32.
The team racked up 510 yards in total offense, including a season-best 397 through the air in pushing their league mark to 1-3 and 4-5 on the season.
“It was great to win on Senior Night,” WCHS head coach Dan Bourdon said. “We were able to cash in on some big plays and get momentum early.”
The local squad will now focus on a strong league finish this Saturday, Nov. 6 when it pays a visit to perennial power Cardinal Newman. The Cardinals (2-1, 5-3) are coming off a 19-17 loss to Rancho Cotate following an idle week due to being placed in COVID protocol. The game had originally been planned for Friday, but was pushed back a day due to COVID protocols.
The win over Carrillo snapped a four-game losing skid, keeping West County firmly on track for a North Coast Section (NCS) playoff berth. The NCS seeding committee will convene this Sunday, Nov. 7 to fill out the divisional brackets. The team is currently ranked No. 6 in NCS Division 5.
Fast start, sinks Pumas
Friday’s contest at Karlson Field featured some classic West County football under Bourdon, played with the guts of a burglar and the offensive mentality of a riverboat gambler.
The tone was set early in the first quarter when would-be West County punter Ian Hocheder caught the Pumas off guard on a fake punt attempt and first-down run. The play led to a long gain from running back Jaden Brady, setting up his own short touchdown burst and the rout was on.
Junior quarterback Sammy Long, in his first game back from injury, unleashed an onslaught of big plays throughout the first half, with Brady and big-play receivers Hocheder, Gio Visintin, Solomon Hall and Joshua Kidd on the business end of most of the passes. The Pumas had no answer for the West County attack, as the locals opened up a 27-7 cushion at the half.
Maria Carrillo suddenly came to life in the third quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to close the gap to 27-26. West County didn’t flinch, regaining momentum in the final period to post an eventual, 41-32 victory.
“We stalled out a little in the third quarter,” Bourdon noted later. “But ultimately, we made some big plays when we needed to.”
Long finished up a strong performance with 15 completions on 27 pass attempts for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Visintin threw one pass for 80 yards and one score. Brady led the ground attack with 98 yards on 14 carries and two scores. Top receivers were Hocheder (4-185 yards, 2 TDs), Hall (4-123 yards, TD), Kidd (4-54 yards) and Visintin (4-35 yards).
