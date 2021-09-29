West County hit a road bump in week five of the high school football campaign, falling at Montgomery on Friday, 38-20.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak, pushing West County’s season record to 3-2.
“We turned the ball over too many times to be competitive with a team like Montgomery,” WCHS head coach Dan Bourdon said.
This week, West County will take advantage of a bye in the schedule before kicking off the North Bay League Oak Division season on Friday, Oct. 8 against visiting Rancho Cotate.
Vikings take early lead
The Sept. 24 trip to Montgomery did not go as planned, with mistakes and miscues sabotaging any chance for a West County victory.
The Vikings set the tone early in the first quarter, with first-year junior quarterback Lucas Foye capping a 55-yard march with a one-yard touchdown dive for a 6-0 lead. Disaster struck on West County’s next possession, as Montgomery defender Mason Hallin picked off a pass from quarterback Sammy Long and took it 22 yards for a two-touchdown lead.
West County got one back later in the period when defender Solomon Hall scooped up Viking’s fumble and raced 70 yards to the house, making it 12-7 Montgomery at the end of one. The Vikings led 25-14 at the half.
West County could not get untracked offensively in the third quarter, as Montgomery continued to capitalize on miscues to open up a 32-14 advantage by the end of three. The teams traded touchdowns in the final period, but the Vikings were never threatened en route to a 38-20 win.
Long had a tough night under center, completing seven of 23 pass attempts for 79 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Leading rushers included Jaden Brady (18-96 yards) and Ian Hocheder (1-22 yards). Leading pass catchers were Hocheder (3-32 yards, TD), Gio Visintin (1-25 yards, TD), Joshua Kidd (2-11 yards) and Brady (1-11 yards).
