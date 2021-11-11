The West County High School (WCHS) varsity football team had nothing to hang their heads about following a 49-14 season-ending loss to Cardinal Newman on Saturday.
The team, which ended the year with a 1-4 league record and 4-6 overall, was forced to overcome its share of disadvantages and distractions in the months leading up to the season, not the least of which was the Analy-El Molino school consolidation that had many learning a new system with new teammates. Throw in a raging pandemic complete with stringent health protocols and the season was unlike any other on record.
Through it all, the players and coaching staff were determined to make it work - and achieved their goal – while competing in the ultra-tough North Bay League Oak Division.
“We hoped to have a little more success on the field this season, but this is year one of bringing these programs together,” WCHS head coach Dan Bourdon reflected, before adding, “Developing a culture of winning is a process.”
To illustrate the challenges that the 2021 campaign presented, one need look no further than the regular season finale at Cardinal Newman on Nov. 6. The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 5, was pushed back a day when a West County player tested positive for the virus during the week. On Saturday, some two dozen members of the West County squad were held out of the game due to COVID issues, leaving the roster badly depleted. The overall health of the team, ranked seventh among NCS Division 5 schools, eliminated any chance of postseason play.
“It was a tough way to end our season,” Bourdon noted. “About half our team missed the whole week of practice due to COVID protocols.”
Notable efforts
The West County football squad had its share of individual stars this year, with several players making their mark on the team. Outstanding offensive players included junior Sammy Long, who emerged to become the team’s starting quarterback. Other players making huge contributions on offense were; senior receivers Ian Hocheder and Joshua Kidd, and junior receivers Gio Visintin and Soloman Hall. Junior running back Jaden Brady was West County’s leading ground-gainer, while senior all-purpose back Tyler Sword was the team’s Swiss Army knife, excelling at several positions.
West County also had plenty of defensive standouts, not the least of which were first-team all league senior linebacker Anthony Pacheco and junior second-team all league defensive back Diego Ruvalcaba.
Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Jerod Brown acknowledged the challenges his team faced in league but was pleased with its overall performance.
“There's no doubt that we had our challenges defensively this season facing some top-tier competition, but I think a lot of our younger guys got some great experience,” he said. “We've got a lot of growth to do this off-season, but I think it was an important year in combining the programs and laying the groundwork for our systems and schemes that we hope to implement.”
