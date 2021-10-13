The West County High School (WCHS) varsity football squad weathered a tough night at Karlson Field in the North Bay League Oak Division opener on Oct. 8, falling to the visiting Rancho Cotate Cougars, 63-27.
The loss dropped West County to 0-1 in league and an even 3-3 on the season, while the Cougars improved to 1-0 in league and 5-1 on the year.
Things won’t get any easier this week when West County travels to take on unbeaten Windsor in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff. The Jaguars pushed their season record to 6-0 on Friday with a 56-7 romp over Maria Carrillo.
Early deficit too much to overcome
The suspense was over early in Friday’s clash with Rancho, as the Cougars scored a pair of quick touchdowns for a 13-0 first-quarter lead. The Cougars mounted two more scoring drives to start the second period for a 26-0 Rancho advantage. West County got on the board with a rushing touchdown with four minutes left in the half, but still trailed 26-6 at the half.
There was no let-up from the Cougars after intermission, mounting another pair of drives resulting in scores to open up a 41-6 cushion.
West County had flashes of its big-play capabilities late in the game, most notably a 47-yard scoring run from Gio Visintin and a couple of long touchdown passes from quarterback Sammy Long to receiver Ian Hocheder. West County capped the game’s scoring with a six-yard touchdown pass from back-up quarterback Tyler Sword to receiver Solomon Hall for a 63-27 Rancho victory.
