The West County High School varsity girls continued to tear it up on the preseason basketball circuit last weekend, winning all three games played to capture the Dragon Classic Tournament in Sonoma.
West County (6-1) opened the tourney on Dec. 2 against Archie Williams High School of San Anselmo, easily dispatching the Falcons, 71-44. Senior guard Lucca Lowenberg torched the nets for a team-high 25 points, while other top contributors were Ellie Roan (14 points, 11 rebounds), Maycee Hunter (10 points, 4 boards, 4 assists, 3 steals), Talia Husary (7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals), Sophia Silveria (4 points, 1 rebound) and Alex Foszcz (2 points, 6 rebounds).
The ladies were back at it the following night against an overmatched San Domenico squad, racing to a 30-7 halftime lead en route to a 63-36 rout. West County had nine players in the scoring column, led by Husary (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Lowenberg (10 points, 2 assists, 2 steals), Roan (10 points, 7 rebounds), Taylor Alcozer (9 points, 3 rebounds), Silveria (6 points, 3 boards), Morgan Gramm (5 points, 2 rebounds) and Lauren Toomer (4 points, 2 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal).
The ladies squared off with league rival Montgomery in Saturday’s tournament title game, a great match-up of two playoff caliber teams. The game did not disappoint, as West County took a 46-35 halftime lead and held off a late Viking rally to post a 7061 victory. Lowenberg lit it up from the perimeter for a game-high 24 points (including 6 threes), while Roan was dominant inside with 11 points and 16 rebounds). Other top scorers included Hunter (18 points, 6 boards, 3 assists, 6 steals), Maya Salas (10 points, 3 boards, 2 assists, 3 steals) and Husary (5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist).
Lowenberg averaged just under 20 points in the three games and was named tournament MVP. Roan was also named to the all-tourney team for West County.
Historic event
The Dragon Classic took on added significance for one West County player, as senior Lucca Lowenberg reached the 1,000-point scoring mark for her high school career.
