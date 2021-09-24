The West County High School (WCHS) girl’s golf squad notched a win over visiting Healdsburg at the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club on Sept. 20, turning back the Greyhounds, 283-313.
Turning in strong efforts for WCHS were Kaylynn Tesselar (54), Savanna Cronwell (55), Angela Creery (55), Kayla Ficco (61), Jasmine Lau (58) and Sophia Silveria (61).
