One thing made abundantly clear in the first half of the North Bay League football season this fall — there are no easy games on the schedule.
The West County High School (WCHS) squad has discovered that in spades in the early going as inaugural members of the tough NBL Oak Division, with the latest evidence gathered on Oct. 15 in a 55-21 loss to first-place Windsor.
The setback dropped WCHS to 1-2 in league and 3-4 on the season, with a Friday, Oct. 22 home tilt with the Ukiah Wildcats next on the docket.
The Wildcats have also taken their lumps through the first two league games, falling to 0-2 in league and 1-6 overall on Friday with a 28-0 loss to Rancho Cotate. Kickoff times at Karlson Field beginning with the JV game are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday’s litmus test at Windsor was decided in the first half, as the Jaguars’ high octane offense powered to an insurmountable, 41-14 lead at the break.
The Windsor defense yielded just one West County touchdown after intermission as the Jags cruised to an eventual, 55-21 rout.
West County senior quarterback Tyler Sword, subbing for the injured Sammy Long, was among the bright spots in the game for the locals, completing seven of 11 pass attempts for 141 yards and one touchdown, while adding 111 yards on 19 carries and a score on the ground. Sword connected on a 30-yard scoring strike to big-play senior receiver Ian Hocheder in the second quarter on the offensive highlight of the game. Running back Jaden Brady also found pay dirt for West County.
Hocheder finished another sensational game with five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown. Other offensive contributors included Gio Visintin (3-47 yards receiving, 5-13 yards rushing), Brady (10-21 yards rushing, TD), Anthony Pacheco (3-10 yards rushing) and Justin Casarotti (1-1 yard rushing).
