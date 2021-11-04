The North Bay League-leading West County High School cross country squad traveled to Elsie Allen for a final NBL dual meet on Oct. 27, easily defeating the Lobos in all races.
Recording individual wins for the varsity boys and girls were seniors Ethan Dierke and Carolina Dawson, while Aiden Finegan and Elena King captured first place in the JV races.
Scheduling notes
This Friday, Nov. 5, West County will host the annual Twilight Relays, a fun and competitive night on the home track in Sebastopol. The first race is 6 p.m. Next Saturday, Nov. 13, the North Bay League Cross Country Championships will take place on the classic, 3.05-mile course at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. The meet starts at 8:30 a.m. West County is currently undefeated in NBL competition and will be out to secure a Redwood Division title.
Below are the complete individual results for West County athletes at the Oct. 27 meet with Elsie Allen.
West County at Elsie Allen, Oct. 27
All four divisions - West County 15, Elsie Allen 50
(West County finishers only)
Boys
1. EthanDierke, 15:38
2. Ben Neargarder, 15:39
3. Lium Williams, 15:51
4. Cormac Gaylord, 16:01
5. Joey Thompson, 16:05
7. Dylan Peña Pérez, 16:39
8. Brett Kellar, 16:40
9. Aiden Finegan, 16:46 (JV)
10. Marin Broadbent-Bell, 16:52 (JV)
11. Micah Mimmo, 17:29 (JV)
12. Eddie Borba, 17:32 (JV)
13. Alan Carmona, 17:47 (JV)
14. Richard Varville, 18:21 (JV)
15. William Voss, 18:50 (JV)
16. Reilly McKnight, 19:03 (JV)
17. Ben McKnight, 20:23 (JV)
18. Marcus Schluter, 20:39 (JV)
20. Aizik Ramirez, 25:15 (JV)
Girls
1.Carolina Dawson, 17:03
2. Rosemary Harris, 17:49
3. Jennifer Orozco, 19:09
4. Emma McNatt, 19:40
5. Karis Morasch, 19:46
6. Elena Marquez, 20:03
7. Denali Ferrera, 20:13
8. Elena King, 20:41 (JV)
9. Satori McCullough, 21:13 (JV)
10. Willa Heacock, 21:14 (JV)
12. Marie Cantu, 22:07 (JV)
13. Jasmin Baptista, 22:08 (JV)
14. Callie Courts, 22:57 (JV)
15. Nayela Sauceda-Murphy, 23:05 (JV)
17. Isabella Ghiradelli, 25:28 (JV)
18. Jasmine Tran, 25:54 (JV)
19. Bailey Courts, 26:27 (JV)
20. Kenbria Gipson, 26:35 (JV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.