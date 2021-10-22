The West County High School (WCHS) cross country team played host to Cardinal Newman in a North Bay League meet on Oct. 13 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, easily defeating the Cardinals in all races.
The varsity boys, led by senior first-place finisher Ben Neargarder, recorded the top five placers to win the team competition, 15-50.
The varsity girls were equally strong behind senior race winner Carolina Dawson, posting a victorious team score of 18-44.
West County’s talent and depth were most evident in sweeping both JV races, with senior Dylan Pena Perez and junior Elena King posting wins in their respective events.
Below are the complete results for West County runners at the Oct. 13 meet.
Cardinal Newman at West County (Oct. 13 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 2.65 miles)
Individual finishers (West County only)
Varsity boys – West County 15, Cardinal Newman 50
1. Ben Neargarder, 14:39.34
2. Joey Thompson, 15:42.50
3. Ethan Dierke, 16:09.50
4. Aiden Finegan, 16:18.50
5. Cormac Gaylord, 16:21.31
6. Lium Williams, 16:23.03
7. David Little, 16:33.88
8. Marin Broadbent-Bell, 17:23.06
Varsity girls – West County 18, Cardinal Newman 44
1. Carolina Dawson, 16:55.84
2. Rosemary Harris, 17:26.69
4. Emma McNatt, 19:00.53
5. Sienna Fassett, 19:11.94
6. Denali Ferrera, 20:12.53
7. Jennifer Orozco, 20:30.47
9. Karris Morasch, 21:02.47
JV boys - West County 15, Cardinal Newman 50
1. Dylan Peña Pérez, 16:53.69
2. Brett Kellar, 17:01.72
3. Owen Foley, 17:34.53
4. Ezekiel Hataway, 17:42.41
5. Eddie Borba, 18:18.03
6. Richard Varville, 18:36.28
7. William Voss, 19:07.00
8. Reilly McKnight, 19:20.28
9. Benjamin McKnight, 20:52.56
10. Dylan Arendt, 21:45.41
11. Aidan McCarn, 23:24.25
12. Marcus Schluter, 23:41.75
13. Aizik Ramirez, 28:00.31
JV girls – West County 15, Cardinal Newman 50
1. Elena King, 22:06.69
2. Marie Cantu, 22:13.18
3. Satori McCullough, 22:17.28
4. Jasmin Baptista, 22:17.81
5. Callie Courts, 22:42.88
6. Willa Heacock, 23:09.62
7. Nayela Sauceda-Murphy, 24:00.72
8. Angelita Gutierrez, 24:16.59
9. Jacquelyn Voss, 24:43.06
11. Jasmine Tran, 26:23.66
12. Bailey Courts, 26:23.77
