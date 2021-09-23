Ideal running conditions greeted hundreds of high school athletes at the annual Viking Opener at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa on Sept. 18, a meet that is equal parts competitive and fun each season.
Races were contested in several divisions on the abbreviated, two-mile course, including senior boys, junior boys, sophomore boys, freshman boys, junior/senior girls, frosh/soph girls and open division runners. In addition, many older runners took part in the alumni race, representing high schools all over the Bay Area.
“What a fantastic cool, damp morning to run the Viking Open,” WCHS coach Mark Grismer reported. “We had a historic meet overall, despite being down several runners who had other commitments.”
Of the eight races, WCHS placed second as a team in three. Had the team been at full strength, they likely would have cracked the top three in three more races.
“This is an incredible achievement, not seen by either El Molino or Analy in the past two decades,” Grismer noted. “Several runners had PRs and led races for their teammates.”
Below are the complete results for West County runners, listed by times.
WCHS girls
Carolina Dawson, 12:20
Isabela Yob, 13:00
Rosie Harris, 13:01
Sienna Fassett, 13:50
Emma McNatt, 13:57
Elena King, 14:25
Elena Marquez, 14:36
Denali Ferrera, 14:46
Jennifer Orozco, 14:50
Karis Morasch, 15:44
Marie Cantu, 16:15
Jasmine Tran, 17:59
Angelita Gutierrez, 1839
WCHS boys
Joey Thompson, 10:52
Ethan Dierke, 11:21
Owen Foley, 11:53
David Little, 11:55
Dylan Pena Perez, 11:59
Aiden Finegan, 12:07
Lium Williams, 12:08
Ezekiel Hataway, 12:21
Trey Klaus, 12:30
Brett Kellar, 12:31
Marin Broadbent-Bell, 12:38
Micah Mimmo, 12:55
Eddie Borba, 13:00
Richard Varville, 13:51
Reilly McKnight, 13:54
Benjamin McKnight, 15:58
Blake Travis, 16:09
Aidan McCarn, 17:17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.