The West County High School (WCHS) cross country squad kicked off the North Bay League schedule on Sept. 29 in a dual meet with Rancho Cotate, easily besting the under-manned Cougars on the 2.65-mile home course at Ragle Ranch Regional Park.
Although the Cougars failed to field a complete scoring team, it did nothing to diminish the outstanding individual performances of the participants.
“We continue to improve, and this week’s meet (at Ukiah, Oct. 6) should be more interesting,” WCHS coach Mark Grismer reported. “I hope to use the first Ragle meet as a benchmark for the runners to improve from, as we return for at least two more meets there.”
Turning in outstanding efforts at the Sept. 29 meet with Rancho Cotate were top varsity boy’s finishers Joey Thompson (15:47), Ben Neargarder (15:48), Ethan Dierke (16:09), David Little (16:29), Gaylord Cormac (16:33), Aiden Finegan (16:40), Dylan Pena Perez (17:02) and Marin Broadbent-Bell (17:29).
Leading the way for the varsity girls were West County’s Carolina Dawson (17:10), Rosie Harris (17:34), Isabella Yob (18:55), Sienna Fassett (19:15), Elena King (19:28), Elena Marquez (19:32) and Emma McNatt (19:39).
