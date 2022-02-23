It’s been an exciting week for the West County High School (WCHS) girls basketball team, advancing to the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 3 semifinals by virtue of first and second round wins.
West County entered the 16-team NCS tourney as the No. 2 seed, with high hopes of at least a top-four finish in the bracket to stamp their ticket to next week’s prestigious CIF Nor Cal State Tournament. Down two starters coming in, the squad knew it had its work cut out to achieve its goal.
“NCS means you’ll be playing a quality opponent,” WCHS coach Earl Pasamonte said on the eve of the tournament. “It will be very nice to have Maycee Hunter and Maya Salas back in uniform, they’ve been out for some time and having them back will be nice. We’ll need to focus on our strengths during this run, and if we can play solid defense, keep the tempo up and take care of the ball we should be able to make a solid run.”
At press time, West County (23-4) was preparing to host No. 6 Alhambra (22-6) in the NCS semifinals on Feb. 22 (7 p.m.), with the winner slated to play for the Division 3 championship against either No. 1 Moreau Catholic or No. 4 San Marin contest on Feb. 26 or 27 (date and location TBD).
Ladies advance
West County made short work of No. 15 Hercules in their NCS opening round match-up on Feb. 15, overwhelming the visiting Titans with a devastating, 19-2 run out of the gate before settling for a 29-17 halftime lead. The ladies busted the contest wide open in a 25-8 third-quarter surge en route to a 67-37 romp.
Senior guard Lucca Lowenberg led the way with a game-high 29 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and six steals. Other top contributors were senior center Ellie Roan (20 points, 6 boards, 2 assists), junior guard Maycee Hunter (6 points) and senior forward Talia Husary (3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists).
The ladies played host to No. 10 Archie Williams in the quarterfinals on Feb. 18, engaging the Falcons in an intense battle that would come down to the final seconds. West County spotted the visitors a 21-14 first-quarter lead, but got it rolling in the second period to grab a 32-31 edge at the break. The see-saw battle raged on in the third as the Falcons surged into the lead at 48-46 heading into the final stanza. But the relentless West County defense would not be denied in the final period, with the ladies holding the Falcons to just six points in the fourth to pull out a 57-54 victory.
Roan turned in a sensational effort with 19 points, 12 rebounds and one assist. Other top scorers included Lowenberg (13 points, 3 boards, 5 assists, 3 steals), Hunter (8 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), senior forward Alex Foszcz (6 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals), Husary (4 points, 5 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal), senior forward Sophia Silveria (4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist) and junior forward Taylor Alcozer (3 points, 1 rebound).
