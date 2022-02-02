The West County High School (WCHS) varsity girls basketball team had nothing to hang their heads about in the second game of a recent North Bay League split with Montgomery and Cardinal Newman. The ladies may not have snapped the Cardinals’ seven year,100-plus game NBL win streak in a 61-26 loss on Jan. 27, but West County had already established itself as the best of the rest.
Two days earlier, the girls completed a season sweep over perennial North Bay power Montgomery with a decisive, 57-35 rout, pushing their league record to 5-2 and 17-4 on the year.
West County will resume NBL Oak Division action at home on Tuesday, Feb. 1 (after press time) versus visiting Ukiah, before playing host to Tamalpais in a non-league contest on Friday, Feb. 4. The ladies will visit Rancho Cotate next Monday, Feb. 7. Game times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Although indoor restrictions for Sonoma County events has been loosened, fan capacity remains limited to just 50 people (25 for each team).
West County split
The latest string of games began on a high note from a local perspective, as WCHS took the court on Jan. 25 at Montgomery looking for a season sweep. The girls left no doubt in this one, racing to a 19-8 first-quarter lead before taking a commanding, 29-15 halftime advantage. The ladies kept their foot on the gas after intermission, outscoring the Vikings, 28-20 in the final two frames en route to a 57-35 rout.
Maya Salas paced the attack with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Other big contributors were Ellie Roan (14 points, 17 boards), Lucca Lowenberg (13 points, 8 boards, 4 steals) and Talia Husary (7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists).
West County had nothing to lose when it took the court on Jan. 27 at Cardinal Newman, but the Cardinals’ stifling defensive play set the tone with a 16-2 run in the first quarter. WCHS was held to single digits in each of the last three quarters as Newman powered to a 61-26 romp.
Lowenberg led the way with 10 points and three rebounds. Other top scorers included Roan (4 points, 9 boards, 2 assists), Salas (4 points, 1 rebound), Alex Foszcz (3 points, 2 boards), Lauren Toomer (2 points, 4 rebounds), Caitlyn Hense (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Taylor Alcozer (1 point, 2 rebounds).
