The West County High School ladies made a triumphant return to the North Bay League soccer pitch on Jan. 20, turning back visiting Rancho Cotate in a 3-0 varsity shutout.
The team followed the outing with another dominant performance on Tuesday, soundly defeating Piner, 6-1.
The convincing wins pushed West County’s NBL Oak Division record to 3-1-1 and 5-3-1 on the year.
The girls will be back in action on Jan. 25 (after press time) at Piner, followed by a home clash with St. Vincent on Thursday, Jan. 27. West County will finish up a busy stretch with a rematch with visiting Piner this Friday, Jan. 28. West County will be looking to avenge its lone NBL loss when they visit Sonoma Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Start times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7 p.m.
Impressive wins
West County was coming off a two-week layoff due to COVID when it played host to Rancho Cotate on Jan. 20, showing very little rust in jumping out to a 1-0 halftime lead. The ladies put the match away with another pair of insurance goals in a dominant second half on their way to a 3-0 win.
Goal scorers for West County were Aramara Garcia, Luna McCullough and Fiona Taganashi.
“The girls played well,” WCHS coach Emily Farrant reported. “We are very strong through the center of the field with Cassidy Avila in center defense and her sister, Tatiana Avila in defensive center midfield. Tatiana, Carissa (Cortez) and Brisa (Navarrette) are creative players who create many opportunities for us through the center of the field.”
West County traveled to take on Piner on Jan. 25, jumping all over the Prospectors in a 6-1 rout. Goal scorers included Taganashi (2), Brooke Robles, Santia Depaola, Yicin Chiu and Tatiana Avila. Assists went to Depaola, Cortez, Chiu, Navarrette, Isabella Yob and Garcia.
