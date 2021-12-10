A lot has been said on both sides about the consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools in the past several months, but one fact has been evident in the 2021-22 school year. When the two schools combined forces, it has produced many of the strongest sports teams seen in these parts for many years.
A case in point has been the West County High School (WCHS) girls soccer program, as former El Molino coach Emily Farrant leads a talented roster of 28 players that has all the makings of a championship team.
“We have a very talented team with many returners and a few new talented players,” Farrant reported. “We had 65 girls come to tryouts, so we have varsity and JV rosters of 28 (on each team), which was a great start for the building of our new program. We will be very competitive this year, with our goal to make the playoffs,” she added.
West County (3-1, 1-0) is well on its way toward achieving its postseason objectives through the first month of the season, scoring wins in three of the first four outings, including an impressive, 4-2 win over highly ranked Rancho Cotate in the North Bay League Redwood Division opener on Dec. 6. Scoring goals for WCHS were Fiona Taganashi, Yicin Chiu, Santia Depaola and Aramara Garcia.
The ladies will continue a tough schedule this week with a non-league home match against perennial power Campolindo (Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.).
The team is loaded with seasoned veterans that include junior Tatiana Avila and sophomore Cassidy Avila, senior Carissa Cortex, sophomore Brisa Navarrette and seniors Aramara Garcia and Siena Montiel. Other key players are senior Santia Depaola, junior Jules Schulz, juniors Alisandra and Ariela Tapia, junior goalie Cali Jones and senior Katie Vasquez. Other players are seniors Denali Fererra, Luna McCullough, Fiona Padget, Taylor Gill, Isabella Rodriguez and Brooke Robles, juniors Melina Rico Garcia, Lexi Andrews, Isabella Yob, Emerson Reynolds, Fiona Taganashi and Elena King, and sophomore Nathalia Ortega. The list of promising first-year varsity players features sophomore Yicin Chiu, and talented freshmen Jaqueline Jimenez and Jade McCullough.
