The West County High School (WCHS) girls basketball team wrapped up one of the best seasons in the program’s history on March 1, falling to visiting Buchanan, 58-46 in the opening round of the CIF Nor Cal State playoffs.
The loss gave West County a final season record of 23-6.
The ladies earned the historic trip to Nor Cals with a great run in the North Coast Section (NCS) Division three playoff tournament, navigating their way into the semifinals with wins over No. 15 Hercules (67-37) and No. 10 Archie Williams (57-54). Second seeded West County’s quest for an NCS title ended on Feb. 22 in a 51-45 loss to No. 6 Alhambra.
The ladies landed a favorable No. 4 seed in the 16-team Nor Cal tourney, drawing No. 13 Buchanan in the first-round match-up on March 1. The teams traded buckets throughout the first two quarters, going to the halftime locker room knotted at 26-all. The Bears held their host to single digits in the third period to grab a 40-35 lead, and pulled away in the final eight minutes to post a 58-46 victory.
Senior guard Lucca Lowenberg capped a brilliant high school career with a team-high 14 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Also wrapping up a star-studded career was senior center Ellie Roan (10 points, 21 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal). Other top scorers included senior forward Talia Husary (10 points, 6 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal), junior guard Maycee Hunter (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and junior guard/forward Lauren Toomer (5 points, 1 rebound).
