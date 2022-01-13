The West County High School (WCHS) girls basketball team fell short in its quest to slay Goliath on Jan. 12, battling visiting Cardinal Newman tooth and nail before giving way in the fourth quarter in a 73-54 loss.
Ironically, the biggest game of the season pitting two of the league’s best was played just seven hours after a new county health order went into effect, restricting all indoor events to just 50 people.
“It’s very disappointing that we’ll have this home game without the support of our student body, but I imagine it will be a fun game,” WCHS coach Earl Pasamonte said on the eve of the game. “We really are two of the same team; we both like to play full court pressure, shoot the three and we both want to run. I really feel like whoever takes care of the ball, wins the rebounding game and stops the other team from running will come out on top.”
With the win, Cardinal Newman (2-0, 13-4) extended its remarkable, 99-game league win streak under veteran coach Monica Mertle, with their last NBL loss coming against Santa Rosa in January of 2014.
Game lives up to hype
Things started well for West County in Wednesday’s clash with the Cardinals, coming out with playoff intensity to grab a 14-9 lead at the end of one. Newman cranked up their offense in the second period to surge ahead and led 30-28 at the half.
The WCHS girls came out with renewed energy in a well-played the third quarter, matching the Cardinals bucket for bucket to trail 49-45 at the end of three. But the Cardinals, behind the hot shooting of senior guard Reece Searcy, would not be denied in the final period, finishing the contest with a decisive, 24-9 run en route to an eventual, 73-54 victory.
Senior center Ellie Roan turned in a tremendous effort to lead the West County attack with 16 points and 16 rebounds and one assist. Other top performers were Lucca Lowenberg (14 points, 4 boards, 6 assists, 3 steals), Maya Salas (14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist), Maycee Hunter (7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist) and Talia Husary (3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist). Searcy led the Cardinals with a game-high 26 points.
Ladies rout Vikings in NBL opener
WCHS opened the North Bay League campaign on Jan. 7 against visiting Montgomery, with the second meeting between teams (WCHS won the first 70-61) another intense battle of league rivals.
Both teams came out shooting, trading buckets throughout a tight first half as WCHS led 33-29 at the break.
“Lucca (Lowenberg) and Ellie (Roan) were great, they played an inside out game that was really tough to defend for Montgomery,” Pasamonte said. “In the first half we really focused on getting the ball to Ellie, and in the second they had to pay attention there, and it was at that point that Lucca came alive.”
With Lowenberg lighting it up, along with a big effort from senior Sophia Silveria, West County took charge in the third quarter to extend the advantage to ten points. The ladies broke it wide open in the final period on their way to an 80-61 rout.
“We had a great game from Sophia when we were in a little lull,” Pasamonte said. “She came in and gave us a huge boost. She attacked the rim hard and put pressure on Montgomery that they weren't planning on,” he added.
Lowenberg led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Roan chipped in 20 points and 13 boards. Other big contributors were Silveria (12 points, 8 rebounds), Maycee Hunter (12 points, 5 rebounds), Talia Husary (7 points, 5 boards), Lauren Toomer (4 points, 2 rebounds) and Taylor Alcozer (2 points, 1 rebound).
The ladies had a quick turnaround for Saturday’s non-league litmus test at nationally ranked Carondelet. Although the Cougars would post a 79-35 win, it was an eye-opener for a team looking to ascend to an elite level.
“It was a blast, the girls really enjoyed seeing what it was like at that level,” Pasamonte noted. “We did pretty well at adjusting to their full court pressure but we struggled to finish at the other end with the pressure at the basket. The game was played at another level of fast, one we had a hard time adjusting to.”
Husary led the team with 11 points and nine rebounds. Other offensive leaders were Roan (8 points, 5 boards), Lowenberg (7 points, 6 rebounds) and Hunter (7 points, 2 rebounds).
Scheduling notes
WCHS (1-1, 13-3) will resume NBL action this Friday, Jan. 14 at Ukiah, and visit Windsor next Wednesday, Jan. 18. Start times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
