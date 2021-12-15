The West County High School (WCHS) girls basketball team has laid a solid foundation for the upcoming North Bay League season, as it navigates what has been an outstanding pre-league campaign.
The team has raced to a 9-1 record in the first 10 games, with its latest exploits coming last weekend in the annual Puma Invitation Basketball Tournament at Maria Carrillo.
West County didn’t just win the event; it obliterated the competition in posting wins over Credo (62-19), St. Patrick/St. Vincent (62-43) and Maria Carrillo (59-37) to capture its second straight tournament.
It’s not the fact that the team is winning, it’s more a case of how the girls are getting it done. West County’s depth, outstanding defensive fundamentals and scoring balance has been the key, with the team embracing the concept of hard work and unselfish play.
The ladies will begin their final stretch of pre-league action on Thursday, Dec. 16 with a rematch with visiting Maria Carrillo, before closing out the preseason with dates at Archie Williams (Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.) and home against Tamalpais (Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.). West County will close out the preseason against visiting San Rafael on Dec. 29 in a 6 p.m. start. WCHS kicks off the NBL Oak Division schedule on Jan. 5 at Rancho Cotate (7:30 p.m.).
Tournament victory
The girls opened the Puma Invitational with a Dec. 9 clash with the Credo Gryphons, stunning their opponent with a 24-7 first-quarter run and 47-10 halftime lead. West County never looked back en route to a 62-19 rout.
“Credo had a hard time handling our full-court pressure,” WCHS coach Earl Pasamonte said. “We got solid minutes from all girls on the team coming off the bench. The key was forcing pressure that turned into 27 steals on the night.”
The scoring was evenly distributed among 11 players, led by junior Maycee Hunter (8 points), senior Ellie Roan (8 points, 5 rebounds), senior Talia Husary (8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), junior Taylor Alcozer (6 points, 3 boards, 2 assists), senior Alex Foszcz (6 points, 5 boards, 2 assists), junior Lauren Toomer (6 points, 2 rebounds), senior Sophia Silveria (6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals) and Maya Salas (5 points, 2 boards, 2 assists, 4 steals).
Game two featured a good match-up against St. Patrick/St. Vincent, the top ranked Division 3 team in the North Coast Section. WCHS passed the litmus test with flying colors, employing outstanding defensive play to hold the Bruins to a season low in points. West County maintained the lead most of the way on its way to a 62-43 victory.
“While we didn't force a lot of turnovers, we were able to hold them to limited possessions by winning the rebounding battle going away,” Pasamonte noted. “We were also able to take care of the ball (13 turnovers) against a team that relies heavily on pressuring the ball and creating steals.”
The win set up a tournament title tilt with host Maria Carrillo on Saturday, but the Pumas had no answer for the defensive pressure they would face. West County raced to a 16-6 lead after one and steadily pulled away in an eventual 59-37 win.
“Our ‘big 3’ came to play, as Lucca Lowenberg, Ellie Roan and Maycee Hunter applied constant pressure on their defense with their threat to score,” Pasamonte said. “It was clear that they wanted to focus on shutting down Lowenberg, but she was textbook in handling the scheme, setting up other players for easy buckets.”
Salas totaled eight points, eight boards and four assists to secure tourney MVP honors, while Roan (13 points, 15 rebounds), Hunter (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Foszcz were each named to the all-tourney team.
