The cream is rising to the top in the North Bay League girls basketball standings, with West County High School (WCHS) emerging as one of the teams to beat in the Oak Division title chase.
The ladies took another big step toward that end in a Jan. 18 visit to Windsor, dispatching a solid Jaguar’s squad in a strong all-around effort, 55-41.
The convincing victory pushed West County’s NBL record to 3-1 and an outstanding 15-3 on the season.
“As the league season moves into the second round, we know we have our work cut out,” WCHS coach Earl Pasamonte said. “There are no nights that allow you to breathe. All teams are tough, all teams have players that can hurt you, and we know that we will have to put games together both offensively and defensively.”
The ladies will be back on their home court when they host Rancho Cotate this Friday, Jan. 20, followed by a Tuesday, Jan. 25 visit to Montgomery.
County health ordinance in effect
As of this writing, a 30-day county health ordinance limiting indoor capacity at games remains at 50. With participating teams, administrators and referees being counted, this eliminates nearly all spectators from attending games. County supervisors were scheduled to meet on Jan. 19 to discuss a possible revision to the ordinance.
West County notches win
Tuesday’s visit to Windsor got off to a good start from a West County standpoint, holding the Jaguars to just five points in the opening period for a 15-5 lead. The ladies continued to put the clamps on Windsor’s top scorers in the second quarter, extending the halftime lead to 31-17.
“We really wanted to focus on keeping both Meredith (Gilbertson) and Grace (Boyle) in check,” Pasamonte noted. “We knew that those two could get us in a lot of trouble if we didn't keep a body on them. With how much we switch and trap we knew it wasn't going to be one person stopping them.”
The strategy proved to be effective, with seniors Ellie Roan, Alex Foszcz and Sophia Silveria limiting Gilbertson’s shot opportunities while senior Lucca Lowenberg and junior Maya Salas were making things tough on Boyle.
West County opened up a 48-29 cushion after three en route to a 55-41 win.
“Windsor is a good team, but ultimately it felt like we were a touch deeper on the bench and therefore we didn't tire out in the end,” Pasamonte said. “Because we play fairly up-tempo, it forces other teams to play there with us.”
Lowenberg continued her assault on league opposition with a team-high 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Other big contributors were Roan (16 points, 10 boards, 8 assists, 3 steals), Talia Husary (9 points, 4 rebounds), Foszcz (4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals), Taylor Alcozer (4 points, 2 rebounds), Salas (3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Morgan Gramm (2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists), Silveria (8 rebounds) and Destin Emmert (7 rebounds).
