The West County High School (WCHS) varsity girls basketball team will open the North Bay League campaign with a full head of steam this week after wrapping up one of the best pre-seasons in the program’s history.
At press time West County was preparing to open its NBL Oak Division schedule with a Jan. 5 visit to Rancho Cotate, followed by a Friday, Jan. 7 home clash with Montgomery. The ladies will get a serious litmus test when they host perennial power Cardinal Newman next Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Despite the distractions of school consolidation, the team has responded with a tremendous work ethic that has produced a strong esprit de corps among teammates. The squad is loaded with talent and experience in combining former El Molino and Analy players into a cohesive unit, coming together in a way that few anticipated.
“You watch the girls play and you would say that they’ve been playing together for years,” veteran head coach Earl Pasamonte said. “They understand each other on the court and know what each other are doing. They work so much harder than I could ever imagine and refuse to be outworked by any team. They have a work ethic that is pretty special.”
Senior guard Lucca Lowenberg has been nothing less than sensational through the first 13 games, averaging 16.4 points per outing, along with three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Senior center Ellie Roan has been equally valuable, averaging 10.9 points while pulling down 10.6 rebounds per game. Other top contributors are junior Maycee Hunter (9 points, 5 rebounds per game), senior Talia Husary (6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds per game), junior Maya Salas (5.5 points, 3.6 assists per game), junior Taylor Alcozer (3.4 ppg.), junior Lauren Toomer (2.5 ppg.), senior Alex Foszcz (2.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game) and sophomore Morgan Gramm (2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds per game).
West County’s gaudy pre-season has been even more dominant that it appears, with the margin of victory more than 25 points per game. Among their 12 wins came at the expense of strong teams such as Montgomery, Justin Siena, Archie Williams, St. Patrick/St.Vincent and Petaluma, to name a few. The lone defeat came on Nov. 20 in a hard-fought, 57-48 loss at Marin Catholic. The strong start has impressed most observers, even their coach.
“I would not have expected to be 12-1 at this point in the season,” Pasamonte conceded. “The girls have been incredible with their in-game adjustments. We’ve had a number of games that involved change after change and they adapted smoothly. I’m thinking about the Montgomery game in particular, so many adjustments, the girls were awesome.”
Although things have mostly gone their way during the preseason, the team will not fall victim to complacency heading into NBL play.
“We rely so much on our defense that our offense lacks efficiency in the half court set,” Pasamonte noted. “We’re holding teams to about 37 points a game, and therefore we’re not seeing the importance of having to run our offense more efficiently. The coaching staff will need to be better at prepping the girls for this if we’re going to be successful in the future. Our league is too good to be complacent,” he added.
