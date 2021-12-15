It’s been a great preseason start for the West County High School (WCHS) varsity boys basketball team, claiming five wins in eight outings under veteran coach Jason Carpenter.
The WCHS program has benefited from the collaboration of talent and experience from former Analy and El Molino players to form a cohesive unit, showing flashes of brilliance in each game.
“We're very excited to be kicking off the very first year and the first team ever for West County High School,” Carpenter said. “We've got a great group of kids who care about each other and play hard. We have high expectations this season. Among our goals are to compete for a league championship and to qualify for the North Coast Section tournament.”
The team is laden with experience, led by seniors Steven Doody, Saben Atteberry, Ian Hocheder, Cade Martignoli, Chase Stanfel, Lars Lundquist, Bucky Strom and David Kadlec. Juniors include leading scorer Gavin Reid (17 points per game), Dantae Cimini, Leo Cimen, Syris Polley, Ben Atkinson, Solomon Hall, Calum Rutherford and Jackson Zapp (currently injured). Walter Galbraith is the lone sophomore on the team.
Boys claim Consolation title
The team’s latest exploits came in the 72nd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament (REIBT) in Healdsburg on Dec. 8-11, scoring two wins in three outings.
West County opened the REIBT against eventual REIBT champion Justin Siena in game one on Dec. 8, falling to the Braves, 62-32. The team righted the ship the following night, taking it to Clear Lake, 50-37. West County claimed the Consolation title in Saturday’s getaway game, sounding defeating the Middletown Mustangs, 52-37.
West County will play in the North Bay League Redwood Division this season, competing with the likes of Rancho Cotate, Piner, Ukiah, Elsie Allen and St. Vincent (Petaluma). The boys open the league schedule at home on Jan. 4 against Rancho Cotate in a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.