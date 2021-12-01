The winter basketball campaign is already shaping up to be a great one for the West County varsity girls, racing out of the gate with a 2-1 preseason record.
Veteran coach Earl Pasamonte is back to lead an impressive combined group of former Analy and El Molino athletes that have come together with one common goal — winning basketball.
The ladies have three games under their belt so far, recording lopsided wins over Middletown (67-49) and Petaluma (68-35). Their lone loss was on Nov. 20 in a hard-fought, 57-48 loss at perennial power Marin Catholic.
The team is loaded with veteran talent, led by senior guard Lucca Lowenberg, who averaged over 20 points per game for Analy last season. She is joined by a group of experienced seniors that includes former El Mo stars; center Ellie Roan, who scored over 1,000 points in three seasons, and forwards Talia Husary and Alex Foszcz. Other returning veterans are former Analy standouts; guard/forward Sophia Silveria, juniors; point guard Maya Salas, guard/forward Maycee Hunter, guard Caitlyn Hense and sophomore guard Morgan Gramm. Bolstering the team are junior guard/forward Lauren Toomer, junior center Taylor Alcozer and freshman utility-player Destin Emmert.
West County notches wins
The ladies didn’t waste any time in recording their first win, posting a dominant, 67-49 romp over visiting Middletown in the season opener on Nov. 17. The girls raced to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and never let up en route to the 18-point victory. Top West County scorers were Lowenberg (20 points), Roan (14 points, 7 rebounds), Husary (8 points), Alcozer (6 points), Salas (5 points, 5 boards, 7 assists), Gramm (5 points, 3 rebounds) and Toomer (4 points).
The ladies jumped out to another fast start the following night at Petaluma, racing to a 20-7 lead after one on their way to a 68-35 rout. Top point getters were Lowenberg (20 points, 4 assists), Hunter (12 points, 6 boards, 6 steals), Roan (10 points, 7 rebounds), Foszcz (6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals), Husary (5 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Salas (3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal).
The Nov. 20 visit to Marin Catholic was a great match-up of two playoff-caliber teams, with the Wildcats reeling off a 22-9 second-quarter run en route to a 57-48 win. Lowenberg continued her production with a team-leading 18 points. Other top contributors were Roan (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Hunter (10 points, 7 rebounds).
