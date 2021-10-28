Fast times and ideal weather conditions were on tap on Oct. 20 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, as West County High School (WCHS) played host to the visiting Healdsburg Greyhounds in a competitive cross country meet.
“It was a fantastic, misty cool afternoon to race our stiffest competitor in the NBL-Redwood Division, WCHS coach Mark Grismer reported. “Even down a couple of runners on the boys and girls teams, we continued to dominate in all four races, with complete sweeps again in the JV boys, JV girls, varsity girls and a near sweep in the varsity boys race.”
WCHS runners logged some historically great performances on the 2.65-mile course, most notably senior veteran Carolina Dawson, who came up just short of the course record of 16:38 set in 2015 by Emma Douch, winning the varsity girls race in a blistering, 16:41.
Recording a win for the varsity boys was senior Ben Neargarder, who scorched the Ragle Ranch trail in 14:22, just 23 seconds off the course record. Brett Kellar (16:19) and Willa Heacock (21:02) won the JV boys and girls races respectively.
West County will wrap up the NBL meet schedule this Wednesday, Oct. 27 (after press time) when it visits Elsie Allen in a 3:45 p.m. start.
Below are the complete results from the Oct. 20 meet with Healdsburg.
Healdsburg at West County (Oct. 20 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 2.65 miles)
Varsity boys – West County 20, Healdsburg 35
1. Ben Neargarder (WC) 14:22
2. Joey Thompson (WC) 15:06
3. Lium Williams (WC) 15:32
4. Cormac Gaylord (WC) 15:45
5. Kaeden Anderson (H) 15:47
6. Jameson Dankowski (H) 15:48
7. Matthew Nielsen (H) 16:03
8. Carter Cyphers (H) 16:05
9. Harrison Threlfall (H) 16:11
10. Aiden Finnegan (WC) 16:15
11. David Little (WC) 16:30
12. Dylan Perez Pena (WC) 16:39
13. Julian Johannsen (H) 16:49
14. Alex Cyphers (H) 16:50
15. Erick Gutierrez (H) 17:04
16. Efram Owen (H) 17:06
17. Marin Broadbent-Bell (WC) 17:10
Varsity girls – West County 15, Healdsburg 49
1. Carolina Dawson (WC) 16:41
2. Rosemary Harris (WC) 17:18
3. Sienna Fassett (WC) 18:43
4. Emma McNatt (WC) 19:09
5. Jennifer Orozco (WC) 19:15
6. Denali Ferrera (WC) 19:34
7. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 20:22
8. Karris Morasch (WC) 20:31
9. Sierra Anderson (H) 21:34
10. Kira Nielsen (H) 21:50
11. Emily Pile (H) 25:27
12. Victoria Gartner (H) 27:30
13. Brenna Scott (H) 30:49
14. Oliver Powell (H) 31:02
JV boys West County 15, Healdsburg 48
1. Brett Kellar (WC) 16:19
2. Owen Foley (WC) 16:25
3. Ezekiel Hataway (WC) 16:46
4. Micah Mimmo (WC) 16:54
5. Eddie Borba (WC) 17:17
6. Alan Carmona (WC) 17:30.4
7. Eric Nielsen (H) 17:30.7
8. Ryan Nielsen (H) 17:50
9. William Voss (WC) 18:14
10. Richard Varville (WC) 18:27
11. Cole Pastene (H) 18:37
12. Lucas York (H) 18:48
13. Reilly McKnight (WC) 18:56
14. Eamonn Scott (H) 19:52
15. Lincoln Rueter (H) 19:53
16. Benjamin McKnight (WC) 20:36
17. Owen Behrens (H) 21:04
18. Marcus Schluter (WC) 21:08
19. Maxwell Dunkle (WC) 21:11
20. Kai Ostrom (H) 21:53
21. Austin Boaz (H) 23:46
22. Aizik Ramirez (WC) 26:20
JV girls - West County 15, Healdsburg (no runners)
1. Willa Heacock (WC) 21:02
2. Elena King (WC) 21:08
3. Satori McCullough (WC) 21:20
4. Jasmin Baptista (WC) 21:32
5. Marie Cantu (WC) 21:33
6. Callie Courts (WC) 22:14
7. Jasmine Tran (WC) 25:22
8. Bailey Courts (WC) 25:26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.