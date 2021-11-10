West County High School (WCHS) cross country runners will be gunning for peak performances this Saturday, Nov. 9 when they toe the starting line at the North Bay League Championships at Rancho Cotate in Rohnert Park.
The schedule of races are as follows: JV boys (9:30 a.m.), JV girls (10 a.m.), varsity boys (10:40 a.m.), varsity girls (11:05 a.m.). The awards ceremony will take place at 11:45 a.m. Runners will be negotiating the classic, 3.05-mile course.
At stake for West County is a coveted NBL Redwood Division title, following an unbeaten regular season. In fact, the team has been so dominant in dual meets this fall that it hasn’t lost a single race, at any level.
The team got in a final tune-up on Nov. 5 when they played host to four other schools at the annual Twilight 2-Miler, an event that took place on the track. The event was a low-key, fun way for runners to get in some valuable speed-work.
“Despite some runners being ill, or tired from a tough week of workouts, we posted some fast times,” WCHS coach Mark Grismer reported. “We look forward to the NBL Cross Country Finals meet this next weekend at (Rancho Cotate).”
Below are the complete results and order of finish for West County runners at the Twilight 2-Miler.
Twilight 2-Miler (Nov. 5 at West County High School)
Boys' results (West County only)
1. Ben Neargarder, 10:21
3. Joey Thompson, 10:34
4. Ethan Dierke, 10:45
6. Lium Williams, 10:48
12. Cormac Gaylord, 11:02
17. Aiden Finegan, 11:13
19. Owen Foley, 11:22
20. David Little, 11:24
21. Dylan Pena Perez, 11:27
27. Marin Broadbent-Bell, 11:55
28. Micah Mimmo, 12:00
29. Eddie Borba, 12:18
32. Alan Carmona, 12:35
33. Richard Varville, 12:35
36. William Voss, 12:41
37. Marcus Schluter, 12:44 (WC)
38. Reilly McKnight, 12:49
39. Eric Nielsen, 12:52
43. Dylan Arendt, 13:23 (WC)
44. Ben McKnight, 13:32
49. Aizik Ramirez, 16:04 (WC)
Girls' results
1. Carolina Dawson, 12:09
2. Rosemary Harris, 12:32
5. Emma McNatt, 13:26
6. Sienna Fassett, 13:34
7. Jennifer Orozco, 13:38
9. Denali Ferrera, 14:29
13. Marie Cantu, 14:46
14. Jasmin Baptista, 14:48
15. Callie Courts, 15:00
20. Angelita Gutierrez, 16:46
21. Jasmine Tran, 17:01
22. Bailey Courts, 17:21
