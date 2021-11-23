The West County High School (WCHS) cross country team finished up a historic fall campaign on Saturday at the North Coast Section Division 3 meet in Hayward, putting the final touches on a championships season.
“We wrapped up an incredible season free of fires, floods, power shutdowns and less pandemic with an awesome effort by our varsity runners at the NCS Championship meet,” WCHS coach Mark Grismer said. “On a challenging and still wet, slow course for the first couple races, and racing in the deepest and strongest of the five divisions (Div. 3), our runners went out strong and fast.”
Senior Carolina Dawson, who captured an individual NBL title last week, put an exclamation point on a stellar high school career with a 29th overall finish in the Division 3 race in a fast, 19:32. Teammate Rosemary Harris was just behind her in 19:37. Rounding out the top five WCHS finishers were Emma McNatt, Jennifer Orozco and Sienna Fassett.
Senior Ben Neargarder was the top finisher for the West County boys, negotiating the Hayward High School course in a blistering 16:48. The top five WCHS finisher included Cormac Gaylord, Ethan Dierke, Lium Williams and David Little.
Below are the complete results for West County runners at the NCS Championships.
Boys Division 3 team results – West County 11th overall (289 points)
Individual results (West County only)
36. Ben Neargarder, 16:48
45. Cormac Gaylord, 17:12
50. Ethan Dierke, 17:18
70. Lium Williams, 17:40
93. David Little, 18:34
94. Aiden Finegan, 18:35
108. Dylan Pena-Perez, 19:11
Girls Division 3 team results – West County 9th overall (271 points)
Individual results (West County only)
29. Carolina Dawson, 19:32
30. Rosemary Harris, 19:37
63. Emma Mc Natt, 21:08
75. Jennifer Orozco, 21:46
81. Sienna Fassett, 22:08
98. Elena King, 22:56
101. Denali Ferrera, 23:19
