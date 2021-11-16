Few teams have been as dominant as the West County cross country contingent in a great performance at the North Bay League Championships on Saturday, as the local squad made it a clean sweep in all four races to bring home an NBL Redwood Division pennant.
The league meet, originally scheduled for Spring Lake, was moved to the 2.97-mile Rancho Cotate High School course when Spring Lake was deemed too muddy.
“It was an unprecedented season, with all four of our teams sweeping the NBL finals,” WCHS coach Mark Grismer said, citing the overall improvement of the team as the season progressed.
Repeating as NBL individual champion was senior veteran Carolina Dawson, who blistered the Rancho course in a fast, 18:55. Rounding out the top five varsity girls for West County were Rosemary Harris, Sienna Fassett, Jennifer Orozco and Emma McNatt.
Pacing the varsity boys was second place overall finisher Joey Thompson, crossing the finish line in 16:47. Also cracking the top ten overall were Ben Neargarder, Lium Williams, Cormac Gaylord, Ethan Dierke and Aiden Finegan.
In addition, West County’s Dylan Pena Perez and Elena Marquez captured individual titles for the JV boys and girls.
The West County contingent will now focus on the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, the final qualifier for the prestigious CIF State meet.
Below are the complete results from the NBL Redwood Division Championships.
Varsity boys team results - West County 25, Healdsburg 50, Ukiah 64, Cardinal Newman 116, Rancho Cotate 134, Elsie Allen, Inc.
1. Nathan Gibson (Ukiah) 16:20.75
2. Joey Thompson (WC) 16:47.28
3. Ben Neargarder (WC) 16:55.06
4. Kaeden Anderson (H) 16:57.97
5. Lium Williams (WC) 17:14.97
6. Andrew Tarin (Ukiah) 17:21.18
7. Cormac Gaylord (WC) 17:21.62
8. Ethan Dierke (WC) 17:49.44
9. Aiden Finegan (WC) 17:53.97
10. Matthew Nielsen (H) 18:01.41
11. Julian Johannsen (H) 18:04.22
12. Harrison Threlfall (H) 18:08.15
13. Carter Cyphers (H) 18:08.59
14. Adrian Zurita (EA) 18:09.12
15. David Little (WC) 18:18.09
16. Owen Efram (H) 18:28.91
17. Shane Stearns (Ukiah) 18:49.34
18. Alex Cyphers (H) 19:09.22
19. Ricky Waite CN) 19:10.00
20. Lisandro Cisnerous (RC) 19:10.44
21. Grason Hargreaves (Ukiah) 19:21.59
22. CJ Raugewitz (Ukiah) 20:23.25
23. Ethan Stanford (CN) 20:52.50
24. Aiden Johnson (CN) 21:00.75
25. Kenneth Olson (Ukiah) 21:03.00
26. Jackson Alcaide (RC) 21:13.15
27. Camden Beaver (CN) 21:15.53
28. Andrian Estrada (CN) 21:22.38
29. Luke Cerva (CN) 21:43.94
30. Zach Paden (RC) 21:47.53
31. Logan Ober (RC) 22:48.31
32. Hai Tran (RC) 30:33.18
Varsity girls - West County 21, Ukiah 65, Cardinal Newman 66, Healdsburg 87, Rancho Cotate Inc., Elsie Allen, Inc.
1. Carolina Dawson (WC) 18:55.62
2. Rosemary Harris (WC) 19:23.78
3. Siene Brunetti (CN) 20:12.47
4. Kaylee Gaylord (Ukiah) 21:02.66
5. Kayla Pounds (RC) 21:03.03
6. Sienna Fassett (WC) 21:12.25
7. Jennifer Orozco (WC) 21:16.75
8. Emma McNatt (WC) 21:39.47
9. Kianna Ruffin (Ukiah) 21:52.50
10. Maggie Trebilcock (H) 21:54.56
11. Elena King (WC) 21:55.50
12. Denali Ferrera (WC) 22:02.44
13. Kate Carter (RC) 22:11.15
14. Amanda Mucho (Ukiah) 22:42.97
15. Priscila Magallon (EA) 23:02.18
16. Lily Erwin (CN) 23:10.62
17. Luci Estrada (CN) 23:23.47
18. Kira Nielsen (H) 23:31.12
19. Lilly Losak (Ukiah) 23:35.25
20. Ella Holland (CN) 23:51.22
21. Sierra Anderson (H) 24:08.69
22. Deisy Garcia (RC) 24:33.66
23. Olivia Stevens (CN) 25:41.18
24. Ava Freeman (CN) 25:41.62
25. Celeste Gamino (CN) 26:27.28
26. Brenna Scott (H) 30:24.94
27. Emily Pile (H) 30:35.28
28. Oliver Powell (H) 31:29.69
29. Riley Bogner (Ukiah) 31:45.66
30. Mariah Yellowhair (RC) 38:46.3
JV boys – West County 20, Healdsburg 47, Ukiah 75, all other schools, Inc.
1. Dylan Peña Pérez (WC) 18:22.91
2. Erick Gutierrez (H) 18:25.28
3. Brett Kellar (WC) 18:36.91
4. Owen Foley (WC) 19:08.47
5. Marin Broadbent-Bell (WC) 19:18.25
6. Jackson Brown (Ukiah) 19:27.59
7. Eddie Borba (WC) 19:35.53
8. Richard Varville (WC) 19:44.00
9. Ryan Nielsen (H) 19:44.44 9
10. Alan Carmona (WC) 20:18.15
11. Eric Nielsen (H) 20:21.81
12. William Voss (WC) 20:31.38
13. Cole Pastene (H) 20:31.78
14. Eamonn Scott (H) 20:36.59
15. Reilly McKnight (WC) 21:33.34
16. Lincoln Rueter (H) 21:39.00
17. Kobi Hasunuma (Ukiah) 21:40.53
18. Lucas York (H) 22:10.59
19. Xavier Fierro (Ukiah) 22:33.50
20. Owen Behrens (H) 22:34.00
21. Dylan Arendt (WC) 22:56.41
22. Marcus Schluter (WC) 22:59.78
23. Addison Koehn (Ukiah) 23:09.09
24. Elijah Kirkley (Ukiah) 23:42.28
25. Benjamin McKnight (WC) 23:55.75
26. Austin Adair (CN) 24:07.38
27. Dean Deng (Ukiah) 24:11.56
28. Aizik Ramirez (WC) 24:56.38
29. Austin Boaz (H) 26:48.59
30. Miguel Figueroa (H) 28:07.12
JV girls - West County 15, all other schools, Inc.
1. Elena Marquez (WC) 22:11.31
2. Karris Morasch (WC) 22:30.72
3. Willa Heacock (WC) 23:13.62
4. Satori McCullough (WC) 23:50.15
5. Jasmin Baptista (WC) 24:16.78
6. Marie Cantu (WC) 25:03.15
7. Callie Courts (WC) 25:27.00
8. Angelita Gutierrez (WC) 25:53.28
9. Ashley Reed (Ukiah) 26:45.44
10. Jasmine Tran (WC) 27:17.69
11. Ming Yang (CN) 28:06.22
12. Isabella Ghirardelli (WC) 28:43.31
13. Bailey Courts (WC) 28:57.25
14. Rachel Chen (CN) 29:51.75
