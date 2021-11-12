Former El Molino basketball, track standout ready to play at next level
Athletic achievement is not something that’s promised to anyone, it requires commitment, determination and an abundance of hard work and sacrifice. Throw in tremendous talent and athleticism and the sky is the limit to what one can accomplish.
West County High School senior Ellie Roan has encompassed all of those attributes and more in a star-studded high school career in volleyball, basketball and track and field at El Molino, and now looks to add an exclamation point in her final year at West County.
On Nov. 10 before a crowd of family, friends, coaches and teammates, Roan was rewarded for her accomplishments in an emotional signing ceremony, inking a letter of intent to attend Boston University on an athletic (track) scholarship.
Roan chose Boston over several other colleges that showed interest in her, partly for the nearly full scholarship offered, but also for a change of scenery and culture.
“It’s more of an urban campus and I really wanted a change from California,” she said. “I loved their coaching staff and it just seemed like a great fit for me.”
The daughter of former NFL tight end and current West County High School Co-Director of Athletics and teacher Mike Roan, Ellie Roan has been the quintessential student-athlete in combining a 4.0 grade point average with an impressive list of athletic accomplishments. In three varsity basketball seasons at El Molino, Roan etched her name in the school history books by topping the 1,000-point scoring mark, leading the Lions in both scoring and rebounding each year. Before school consolidation, she was already believed to be the Lion’s all-time rebounding leader and was poised to become the school’s all-time scoring champ as well.
Roan has been equally accomplished in track and field, where she is a league champion and all-time El Mo school record holder in the shot put. She will join the Boston University Terriers’ track team next fall.
When asked which people were most responsible for helping her achieve athletic success, the energetic and out-going Roan was quick to credit her high school coaches and family.
“My track coach Ryan Hopkins has been a huge help to me,” she said. “Of course, my dad has been the one that has always pushed me to be the best I can be.”
In college, Roan plans to major in sociology, with an eye toward a possible career in law after graduation.
