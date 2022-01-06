The West County High School (WCHS) soccer programs are alive and well following a strong preseason schedule that saw both the varsity boys and girls teams emerge with winning records.
While the ladies already have two league matches under their belt, the varsity boys will open NBL play next week.
Boys stay unbeaten
The WCHS varsity boys have been dominant under the direction of veteran coach Peter Meechan, recording shutouts in their first five matches in compiling an unbeaten, 6-0-1 record. The strong showing included a win in the annual Ripon Christian Tournament in December.
Depth and talent have been prevailing factors through the preseason, traits that will serve the team well as its kicks off the North Bay League Redwood Division schedule next week.
“Our team has a great camaraderie and competitiveness about them,” Meechan reported. “They all work very hard and you can see they enjoy playing, and it comes out in their training.”
The defense has been a huge asset, with goalies Sebastian Meechan and Bryan Hernandez combining to shut down opposing teams. School consolidation, once considered a possible detriment, has produced a squad that is pulling in one direction.
“The defense has come together and the blending of the new players with the returning starters has worked well,” Peter Meechan noted. “The midfield is the engine of our team and their tenaciousness has propelled us thus far. Our attackers are a new group this year and they have clicked very well.”
The WCHS roster is a good blend of upper and lower classmen, led by returning players; Zack Kleinfeld, Jake Fitch, Ethan Dierke, Beau English, Sebastian Meechan, Hunter Cassett, Alex Rodriguez, Elliott Meechan, Charles Kealey, Owen McCulley and Bryan Hernandez. Newcomers to the varsity squad include; Paavel Hernandez, Jake Desouza, Abraham Ortiz, David Ortiz, Alan Carmona, Jesse Gonzalez, and Adrian Contreras.
The team should be well rested coming off a protracted Christmas break, but will be out to regain its momentum in the league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against visiting St. Vincent. Start times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7 p.m.
Ladies off to strong start
The West County girls have been solid under longtime coach Emily Farrant, a former El Molino star player and coach before taking the helm at West County. The team has compiled an overall record of 3-2-1 so far, including a 1-0-1 mark in the NBL Redwood Division. West County opened league play last month with a 4-2 win over Rancho Cotate, followed by a 1-1 tie with Ukiah. The ladies will resume NBL action against visiting Sonoma Academy this Friday, Jan.7 in a 7 p.m. varsity start.
“Our record is 3-2-1, but we had a very loaded pre-season with San Domenico, Campolindo and Archie Williams, some of the top teams in the division,” Farrant said. “There is a lot of depth on the team, which has been useful for pre-season. We will continue to work on opening the field up and scoring more goals,” she added.
The WCHS roster is loaded with seasoned veterans that include junior Tatiana Avila and sophomore Cassidy Avila, senior Carissa Cortex, sophomore Brisa Navarrette and seniors Aramara Garcia and Siena Montiel. Other key players are senior Santia Depaola, junior Jules Schulz, juniors Alisandra and Ariela Tapia, junior goalie Cali Jones and senior Katie Vasquez. Other players are seniors Denali Fererra, Luna McCullough, Fiona Padget, Taylor Gill, Isabella Rodriguez and Brooke Robles, juniors Melina Rico Garcia, Lexi Andrews, Isabella Yob, Emerson Reynolds, Fiona Taganashi and Elena King, and sophomore Nathalia Ortega. The list of promising first-year varsity players features sophomore Yicin Chiu, and talented freshmen Jaqueline Jimenez and Jade McCullough.
“The girls have come together well to play good football,” Farrant said. “We’ve scored almost all of our goals through combinations through the midfield and out of the back."
