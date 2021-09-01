The 2021 season figures to be a good one for the newly formed West County High School (WCHS) varsity volleyball squad, with an infusion of increased numbers and talent adding to an already strong program.
The consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools created a huge turnout of players, creating both excitement and difficulty in pairing down teams.
“This has definitely been a different year, starting through summer workouts with record numbers of kids participating,” veteran West County head coach Holly Follendorf reported. “We had over 90 kids tryout for the volleyball teams this year and tryouts/cuts were definitely difficult. I think the large number was a combination of the consolidation, and kids that didn't get to play last year due to COVID, as well as the season being in the spring with all the other sports playing at the same time,” she added.
With final cuts made, the WCHS varsity roster will carry 17 this year, including 12 returnees.
This year’s squad is loaded with experience and leadership, led by seniors; Avery Tollini, Cassie McKnight, Siena Montiel, Karmen Turner, Alex Foszcz, Sydney Mellom, Autumn Lewis, Adriana Reyff, Marquesa Durairaj and Ashlynn Stephens. Juniors include; Rose McCormick, Calila Jones, Ari Wood, Violet Wright and Remy Allen. Sophomores are Roxy Gorath and June Zamora.
Despite the large roster and competition for playing time, team bonding hasn’t been a problem with an unselfish group of players pulling in one direction.
“They’ve been doing a great job of building team chemistry,” Follendorf noted. “They truly enjoy playing and competing with each other even at this early stage in the season.”
Great start
West County (3-0) is already off to a winning start to the season, logging pre-league, straight set wins over Albany, Sonoma Valley and Healdsburg.
The team will resume action on Sept. 9 against visiting Piner (4/5/6:30 p.m.), followed by pre-league matches with Rancho Cotate (home, Sept. 14) and at Ukiah on Sept. 16. West County will open the North Bay League Oak Division schedule on Sept. 21 at Cardinal Newman.
