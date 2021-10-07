The West County High School volleyball (WCHS) squad kept pace on the North Bay League circuit this week, gaining an even split in a pair of matches.
The result pushed West County’s season mark to 11-6 and 2-2 in league play.
Despite a few setbacks in the first half of the season, things are starting to fall into place for the team this month.
“We’ve dealt with a number of injuries and are hoping to get everyone healthy for the second half of the league season,” WCHS coach Holly Folendorf reported. “We’re looking forward to the playoffs as well.”
The ladies opened the action on Sept. 28 at Windsor, falling to a talented Jaguar’s team in three sets: 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
Stats leaders for West County were Sydney Mellom (5 kills), Autumn Lewis (3 kills), Alex Foszcz (3 kills), Avery Tollini (17 digs) and Remy Allen (12 assists, 9 digs).
The girls were back on the court two nights later against visiting Montgomery, turning back the Vikings in four games: 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16. Pacing the attack were Foszcz (12 kills, 1 solo block, 5 block assists), Cassie McKnight (7 kills, 12 digs, 6 aces), Rose McCormick (6 kills, 5 block assists) and Tollini (20 digs, 2 aces).
“In the Windsor match we struggled to play together as a team and get any sort of rhythm going,” Folendorf noted. “Against Montgomery, everyone was playing together and it was a group effort that contributed to our win.”
At press time West County was preparing to visit Ukiah on Oct. 6 before returning home to host first-place Cardinal Newman on Thursday, Oct. 7. Match times starting with the frosh are 4/5/6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.