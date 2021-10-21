The West County varsity volleyball team is in good position to land a postseason playoff berth this week, as it looks to close out the North Bay League schedule on a strong note.
West County played some of its best ball of the season in a pair of five-set marathons last week, gaining an even split in matches with Santa Rosa and Windsor.
The locals began the stretch on Oct. 12 at Santa Rosa, turning back a stubborn Panther’s squad in five games: 25-23, 25-20, 26-28, 22-25, 15-8.
Statistical leaders for West County were Autumn Lewis (11 kills, 1 block), Rose McCormick (10 kills, 3 blocks), Cassie McKnight (10 kills), Avery Tollini (30 digs), Marquesa Durairaj (23 digs, 10 assists, 3 aces), Ari Wood (19 digs, 3 aces) and Remy Allen (18 digs, 23 assists, 2 aces).
West County celebrated Senior Night two nights later against second-place Windsor, giving the visiting Jaguars all they could handle before coming up just short to fall in five sets: 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 12-25, 13-15.
“Senior Siena Montiel started off the match with a run of serves and some great defensive plays, finishing the night with 14 digs,” WCHS coach Holly Folendorf reported.
Other big contributors were Tollini (41 digs, 5 assists), McKnight (16 kills, 9 digs), June Zamora (8 kills), Durairaj (11 digs, 16 assists) and Allen (15 digs, 14 assists).
The ladies will wrap up league action on the road this week at Montgomery (Oct. 19, after press time) and Thursday, Oct. 21 at Maria Carrillo. Match times starting with the frosh are 4/5/6 p.m.
West County will be a good bet to land a playoff berth this Sunday when the North Coast Section Seeding committee meets to fill out the divisional brackets.
