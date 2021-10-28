The West County High School (WCHS) volleyball team will begin the final phase of the fall campaign this week in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, hopeful of extending the season for as long as possible.
At press time, No. 7 seeded WCHS (12-12) was preparing to host No. 10 Sonoma Valley (9-12) on Oct. 26 (7 p.m.) in a first round match-up in Sebastopol. The teams met in preseason on Aug. 26, when West County pulled out a win in straight sets. The survivor of the first-round NCS tilt will move on to play the winner of the No. 2 Archie Williams versus No. 15 Head Royce match on Saturday, Oct. 30 (site TBD).
The NBL Oak Division was well-represented at the NCS seeding meeting on Oct. 24, with five of seven teams landing postseason berths. The No. 7 seed was particularly beneficial to West County, which gets to enjoy some home cooking this week.
“We’re looking forward to playoffs and are very excited to have a home match,” WCHS coach Holly Folendorf said.
The local squad wrapped up the North Bay League Oak Division schedule last week with a pair of tough losses, beginning on Oct. 19 with a hard-fought, five-set heartbreaker at Montgomery: 25-16, 27-29, 25-18, 21-25, 17-19. In a rarity, it was the third straight five-set league match for West County.
“It was a very back and forth match,” Folendorf noted. “Montgomery played really well and took the win in the end.”
Statistical leaders for West County were Cassie McKnight (13 kills), Sydney Mellom (9 kills, 2 blocks), Rose McCormick (6 kills, 4 blocks), Alex Foszcz (6 kills, 2 blocks) and Avery Tollini (35 digs).
WCHS was back on the court two nights later at Maria Carrillo, this time falling to the Pumas in straight sets: 23-25, 22-25, 20-25.
“It was a tough last league match,” Folendorf reported. “We struggled to play cohesively and couldn't get any momentum going until the end of each set.”
Leading the way for WCHS were McKnight (12 kills), McCormick (7 kills) and Tollini (18 digs).
