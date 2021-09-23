The West County varsity volleyball team will put a month of training and preparation to the test this week when it kicks off the North Bay League Oak Division schedule.
At press time, West County (9-4) was in final preparation for the league opener on Thursday, Sept. 23 against visiting Santa Rosa. The ladies will visit Windsor next Tuesday, Sept. 28. Match times beginning with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
Strong pre-season
West County wrapped up a successful pre-league schedule with a flurry of action, beginning with a home tilt with Rancho Cotate on Sept. 14.
The Sebastopol contingent fought off every surge from their opponent, turning back the Cougars in straight sets: 25-23, 25-19, 26-24.
Statistical leaders for West County were Cassie McKnight (14 kills), Karmen Turner (7 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs), Avery Tollini (31 digs, 1 ace), Marquesa Durairaj (14 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces) and Remy Allen (14 assists, 8 digs).
On Saturday, Sept. 18 the team took the court in the Tamalpais Tournament in Mill Valley, recording a solid, 3-2 record on the day. West County posted wins over Petaluma (2-1), El Cerrito (2-1) and The Bay School (2-0) but fell in matches to El Cerrito (2-1) and Terra Linda (2-0).
