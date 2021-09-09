The West County varsity volleyball squad continued to prep for the upcoming North Bay League season on Sept. 4, claiming one win in three matches in a local tournament.
West County opened the tourney in winning fashion with a straight-set win over Santa Rosa (25-19, 25-22, 25-17), but dropped subsequent matches to Balboa (22-25, 22-25, 14-25) and Half Moon Bay (16-25, 16-25).
The result pushed West County’s season record to 4-2.
Statistical leaders for the tournament included; senior Sydney Mellom (18 kills), senior Cassie McKnight (16 kills), senior Alex Foszcz (8 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks), senior Autumn Lewis (7 kills), junior Rose McCormick (7 kills), junior Remi Allen (43 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces), senior Ashlynn Stephens (5 digs), sophomore June Zamora (3 kills), junior Violet Wright (2 kills), senior Karmen Turner (2 kills, 20 digs, 1 block, 1 ace), junior Ari Wood (12 digs) and senior Avery Tollini (41 digs, 3 assists).
Next up for West County is a pair of non-league home matches with Piner (Thursday, Sept. 9.) and Rancho Cotate (Tuesday, Sept. 14). Start times beginning with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.