The search for an interim town manager in Windsor is over. The Windsor Town Council is expected to adopt a resolution approving one Mark Linder as interim town manager at their Dec. 1 meeting.
According to the agenda report, Linder most recently served as city manager to the city of Campbell in Santa Clara County from 2013 to 2016. According to a 2016 article in the San Jose Mercury News, Linder had worked in public service to Santa Clara Valley municipalities for 30 years, including as parks and recreation director in Cupertino (2008-2013) and various positions in the city of San Jose, including deputy and assistant city manager (1995-2008).
"Mr. Linder possesses the experience, specialized skills and training to fill the interim town manager role," the agenda report reads.
According to Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby, assuming the council approves an agreement with Linder at their upcoming meeting, Linder will start as interim town manager Dec. 13.
Linder was one of four candidates the town council interviewed in closed session Oct. 20. He will receive $105 per hour.
Having retired from the city of Campbell in 2016, Linder is a CalPERS retired annuitant, however, the town is able to appoint him to the “vacant position on an interim basis during the recruitment to permanently fill the vacant position” so long as the position requires specialized skills, it’s a one-time appointment and the employee does not exceed 960 work hours per fiscal year. If Linder works 40-hour weeks beginning Dec. 13, he would exceed 960 hours in mid- to late-May.
Linder will replace outgoing town manager Ken MacNab, who announced his resignation on Sept. 9. MacNab’s final day will be Dec. 29.
