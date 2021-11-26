Those hoping to attend the North Coast Section football championship game between Windsor and Benicia on Nov. 26 at Windsor High School will need to be aware of strict guidelines in place for tickets.
No tickets to the game will be available for purchase at the gate and all attendees will need to buy tickets in advance online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CA23095. Fans are being instructed to keep an email of their tickets handy to scan the QR code at the gate. No screenshots of tickets will be honored.
The game will also be live-streamed on the NFHS Network at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/cifncs/gamd4c1ade6a1.
All attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible in advance of the 7 p.m. kickoff.
