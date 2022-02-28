The Town of Windsor is facing a long-range fiscal gap that will require $900,000 of revenue enhancements and/or expenditure reductions each year beginning July 1, 2024, according to the town’s consultants. The value $900,000 comes from fiscal models used by consulting firm Management Partners, which found $19.9 million in forecasted annual expenditures versus $19 million in forecasted revenue over the next 10 years.
Budget strategies will be required to maintain general fund reserve levels at the town’s goal of 25% of annual expenditures (about $6 million), and, uncorrected, reserves will otherwise be depleted by 2025, resulting in a deficit of $6.8 million by 2032.
Speaking at the Feb. 17 Windsor Town Council meeting, consultant Steve Toler said that the financial situation is primarily due to the pandemic-related recession, however, he said that some indicators, such as rebounding hotel and sales tax revenue, suggest a faster recovery for Windsor than other public agencies.
The situation would have been far more dire had the town council not applied for and received $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the current biennial budget. Without the federal relief funds, the Town of Windsor’s reserves could have been expected to deplete by 2025.
“For (the last fiscal year and the coming one), those one-time revenues that you’re getting from the ARPA legislation will help offset the previous assumed reduction that you’re going to have for those two years,” Toler told the council. “The reserves would be depleted, but by the one-time infusion of $6.5 million, it raises that line. However, there would still be the need to resolve what the difference between the expenditures and revenues is expected.”
Municipalities, like businesses and other agencies, have been suffering from a reduction in revenue as the economy shut down intermittently over the past two years. For Windsor, this means primarily reductions in sales and hotel tax revenue. An illustrative example in addition to regular losses in the tourist sector is the Windsor Holiday Inn, which was converted to a non-congregate site for at-risk, unhoused county residents, resulting in decreased transient occupancy taxes from that particular business.
Toler said that fiscal gap, though blunted by the relief funds, is primarily the result of factors outside the town’s control, such as the pandemic recession, long-term pressures impacting investment markets and pension investment pools, such as CalPERS, and inflation.
CalPERS recently lowered the discount rate from 7% to 6.2%, a move meant to make the public pension system more sustainable. That means more upfront costs, but ultimately less costs in the long run.
“When you reduce the discount rate, that means that you’re assuming that the long-term investment portfolio will not generate sufficient revenue to meet the retirement expenses, therefore liability goes up and you have to pay more,” Toler said.
The CalPERS portfolio, however, did “really well” this past year, at 21%, and the reduced discount rate actually means the town will lower its over all obligation over the next previous year, decreasing assumptions by about $7 million total — $380,000 per year — having a positive impact on general fund reserves.
He said the pandemic-related recession, at least, is expected to be less severe than expected, particularly for Windsor, and that hotel and sales tax revenue is expected to resume by 2022-23. Inflation, with the consumer price index showing 7% inflation, is similarly expected to be a short-term phenomenon, affecting costs of goods, supplies and capital outlay, but likely not personnel costs, which are the town’s highest costs.
“So there are a variety of different factors leading into that gap,” Toler said. “The question is how do we solve that?”
There are two ways to resolve a gap such as the one Windsor is facing: revenue enhancements and/or expenditure reductions — which Toler said must be implemented no later than the start of the 2024-25 fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2024.
Earlier this year, the town council contracted with consulting firms to explore a potential revenue measure that could be put on the ballot in November’s general municipal election.
Toler acknowledged that the council would like to avoid cuts to services provided to the town, and Administrative Services Director Jeneen Peterson said the town’s budget has already been fiscally responsible, meaning cuts may be hard.
“During the budgeting process we always attempt to be fiscally responsible in our budgeting, and we budgeted lean. When we had the council goal-setting discussion last year when we were identifying and discussing the gap, the magnitude makes it a big discussion. You have to look at the service level and what we’re offering the community. That is still at play, and we are investigating different ways to address that,” Peterson said.
Councilmember Rosa Reynoza said, “I look forward to seeing some changes to our revenue as we move forward and vote on some new items, and to seeing how it will affect the future of our budget.”
“I’d like to look at the results of cutting things. Does that mean the grass turns brown, the fields don’t get kept to the degree we’d like them to be kept? Those types of things,” Mayor Sam Salmon said.
Vice Mayor Esther Lemus agreed with Reynoza and Salmon, saying “Likewise I also look forward to finding a way to close that gap, whether it be through fund generation or cuts. I know (cuts are) something we don’t really like to do, but we’re going to have to find a way to close this. I think we need to continue this discussion and I would like to see this added to an agenda item, because I really think it’s a two-part approach. It’s revenue generation and unfortunately some cuts as well.”
Council members directed staff to continue exploring revenue enhancement options, like a potential ballot measure, and asked that the topic of expenditure cuts be brought back as a future agenda item.
