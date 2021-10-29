Through paint and brushes, the Monarch Project has been able to tell multiple stories. Founder and Executive Director Rima Makaryan, 19, wanted to combine her love of activism and art with a specific purpose: telling a story. Now, the project will finalize its first mural in Windsor which will advocate for inclusivity, love and hope.
The mural wall will be featured on the Windsor Community United Methodist Church. The Monarch Project team is painting an image that is supposed to communicate inclusivity and acceptance while being aware of the history religious institutions hold.
“We are trying to help this church communicate that they are welcoming a safe space for everyone. We came up with an image that was about lending a hand to the community. I do not release designs until the project is complete. But, it is a young girl offering a bouquet of flowers and they emphasized the importance of music for them so there are musical notes flying in the background,” Makaryan said.
How it started
The Monarch Project began officially two to three years ago, according to Makaryan, but roots were planted in 2016. The Project has partnered with multiple organizations such as the Sonoma County Junior Commission on Human Rights. Makaryan said collaborations depend on the project, location, who they are working with and other factors. Besides their own project they have an adjacent one called Sonoma County Artists Propelling Equity (SCAPE). SCAPE is a grassroots collective featuring Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) community artists. According to the Monarch Project’s website their goal is to create public art in Sonoma County that challenges all systems of oppression.
“We want to decolonize the broken-down system that serves the ruling class and restructure a new way of life. We want to repaint imagery of community power that reveals the true beauty and innate intelligence of diversity,” the description reads.
The Monarch Project also produces a podcast where guests are invited to speak on the multiple issues the organization is trying to fight against.
Their first mural was done before the Monarch Project officially existed but it was enough for people to notice and appreciate its quality and message, Makaryan said.. The organization built their portfolio from one mural to the next. It has had some turning point projects like the Trinity Mural project in Downtown Santa Rosa. It features three different BIPOC Sonoma County activist women who have made their mark in the community.
The chosen location for a new mural depends on how it is approached.
“Sometimes we are approached by people. They know about their work and reach out knowing they want a mural. We think of what is important to the community, how can they be involved in the design process, we do a brainstorm session to hear what the people envision,” Makaryan said.
“As an artist you try to translate those ideas into a visual image. In the past it was more of knocking door to door and nine out of ten it is a no but that one yes is enough to get us going,” she said.
The Monarch Project’s first mural was painted in 2018 at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa.
Painting in Windsor
The Windsor project became a reality through someone approaching the group.
“One of the people who works with the Windsor church we are painting let us know they enjoy the work we had done and they wanted us to paint their walls,” Makaryan said.
A smaller project had been done in Windsor before but this is the first mural. Makaryan said hopefully it will have the effect the church wants it to have, which is to draw more people into the community it is trying to offer.
Though Makaryan did the design, the painting is being done by Chris McKee, 36, lead artist; Zohar Kennard, 17, junior lead artist; and Isabella Damberger-Sheldon, junior lead artist.
“The church seems to be wanting to reach out to other groups and have meetings there. They are really trying to be inclusive and it is really cool to be a part of that. They want to encourage other groups who normally would not be around a church, they want it to be an open space,” McKee said.
The goal is to have the mural ready by this coming weekend. Makaryan said there is not a specific opening date yet but the church already has plans to celebrate the piece.
“We have done all kinds of openings, some have been very small and others have been an art fair almost where we invite other artists and kind of network around a piece. The church is very excited about it,” she said.
McKee said every time they go work on the mural at least five or six members of the church come by and bring gifts or food to him and his teammates.
“It seems they are really trying to embrace the idea of inclusivity and opening up to people who would not normally be around and destigmatizing, you can tell from the way they are treating us,” Kennard said.
Kennard and Damberger-Sheldon are both Santa Rosa High School students and became involved with the Monarch Project because they both saw the Trinity Mural in Santa Rosa and instantly wanted to be a part of the group behind it.
“Last summer I heard about the mural of the three women they were doing and I went and volunteered. The activism through art really resonated with me and I stayed in touch with Rima and sent me an application for this mural. It has been exciting to be a part of it,” Damberger-Sheldon said.
“I saw the Trinity project and I was really impressed by it and I kind of started stalking the Monarch Instagram and when I saw the opportunity to get involved with it I jumped at it. I am passionate about art and activism, this seemed like an amazing opportunity and I am so glad that I am a part of it,” Kennard said.
Makaryan described them as overly qualified and emphasized paying young artists and getting them compensated for their time.
“It is really cool to offer these opportunities to young people. Seeing the passion in both of them is the best thing ever. People who are actually caring about these issues who are young and willing to continue,” she said.
For her, it was always really difficult to connect with people, referring to her experience with other activist groups. “Certain words, the second people hear them they shut down and the conversation ends. It was about creating unique ways to create empathy and compassion and humanize these stories. To see each other as humans instead of some kind of political game to create a positive conversation. It was an idea and concept and we experimented with all kinds of other media and the monarch project was born out of that hope,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.