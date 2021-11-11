Windsor residents looking to get involved with local governance might consider applying for an opening on a citizens advisory committee.
The Town of Windsor is currently advertising to fill two unscheduled openings after commissioners on the planning commission and the senior citizens advisor commission resigned before the end of their terms.
"The town recognizes there is vast talent that exists within the community. Serving on a committee or commission is an opportunity to serve the citizenry well and encourage public input and participation from all members of the community. Based on interest, the town council appoints representatives to serve on various local and countywide advisory boards, committees and commissions,” said Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby.
The planning commission is an appointed commission that advises the council on land use matters, such as those related to planning and development, including the general plan, specific plans, rezoning, use permits and subdivisions.
Planning commissioners are also able to take final action on certain matters, such as those pertaining to use permits and subdivisions. On issues such as general plan amendments and rezoning, however, the planning commission merely deliberates and makes recommendations to the council.
Windsor’s planning commission requires a significant commitment, meeting the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. There are five members on the planning commission, each nominated by a council member and then appointed by the full Town Council. The current seat, formerly that of Don Albini, falls under Mayor Sam Salmon’s appointment. The position will continue through the end of 2024.
The planning commission fulfills duties prescribed under state law and consistent with policies established by the town council. Some of those duties include acting on general planning and zoning related matters, perform design review functions and serving in an advisory capacity to the town council with regard to issues related to the general plan, specific plans and other land use matters,” the town’s citizen advisory commissions webpage states.
The senior citizens advisory commission, like the planning commission, was established by the town in 1999. It also requires a nomination from a specific council member, before an applicant can be approved by a majority of town council members. The commitment for the senior citizens advisory commission is substantially less than that of the planning commission, with commissioners meeting only four times a year: the fourth Tuesday of January, April, July and October.
“The senior citizen advisory commission serves in an advisory capacity to the town council to support the recreation programs and services offered to senior citizens and persons with disabilities,” the webpage reads.
The senior citizens advisory commission advises the town council on the use and governance of the Windsor senior center and pool.
The application can be downloaded here. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and live within town limits.
Applications are due no later than 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, and can be submitted via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com, mailed to the Town Clerk’s Office, PO Box 100, Windsor, CA 95492 or delivered in person between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Town Hall 9291, Old Redwood Highway, Bldg. 400. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Nov. 18.
Review of on-time applications for formal appointment will take place at the Dec. 1 town council meeting.
