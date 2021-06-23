The Town of Windsor is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on each of the following town commissions: Parks and Recreation Commission; Planning Commission; Public Art Advisory Commission; and the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission
All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and reside within the town limits, unless otherwise indicated.
The town of Windsor is seeking applications to fill vacancies on Town Commissions and encourage Windsor residents to apply by filling out an application form here: https://bit.ly/3vBWf6A and submit via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com. For further information, please see official notice here: https://bit.ly/3xt8DqR
Applications may also be requested by contacting the Town Clerk’s Office via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com, by calling 707-838-1000 or can be found on the town’s website at: http://www.townofwindsor.com/64/Committees-and-Commissions.
Completed applications for these vacancies must be returned to the Town Clerk's office no later than 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com or mdelao@townofwindsor.com or mailed at Town Hall, PO Box 100, Windsor, CA 95492. Applications mailed to Town Hall must be postmarked by July 8, 2021.
Due to COVID-19, town offices remain closed to the public. If you have any questions regarding this application, please call 707-838-1000.
PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION
The Parks and Recreation Commissionserves in an advisory capacity to the town council and the Parks and Recreation Director to support the Parks and Recreation Department in “Creating Community through People, Parks and Programs.” Responsibilities include being available to the town council to research and recommend policy alternatives pertaining to the town’s Parks and Recreation policies; and to be available to staff to assist as volunteers in implementing the town’s Parks and Recreation Department budget goals. The Parks and Recreation Commission meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m., normally in the Windsor Civic Center Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA. However, meetings are being held via Zoom during COVID-19. In addition, special meetings may be held on an as needed basis. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Jon Davis at 707-838-1268.
PLANNING COMMISSION
The Planning Commission fulfills duties prescribed under state law and consistent with policies established by the town council. Some of those duties include acting on general planning and zoning related matters, perform design review functions, and serving in an advisory capacity to the town council with regard to issues related to the General Plan, Specific Plans, and other land use matters. Planning commissioners also have an obligation to attend Planning Commission meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m.,normally in the Windsor Civic Center Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA. However, meetings are being held via Zoom during COVID-19. In addition, special meetings may also be held at which their attendance is required. For more information, contact Community Development Director Jessica Jones at 707-838-5313.
PUBLIC ART ADVISORY COMMISSION
The Public Art Advisory Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the town council and the Parks and Recreation Director, or their designee, to support the town by establishing Windsor as an art destination that raises the potential for education, innovation, collaborative community engagement and cultural exploration. The Public Art Advisory Commission is a standing citizen advisory commission composed of one councilmember, one Parks and Recreation commissioner, and five adult citizen members appointed at large by the council. Each Member is appointed for a four-year term that is concurrent with the term of the councilmember who appointed them. The councilmember and commissioner are based on their appointed term in their respective roles. To be eligible for appointment to the commission, members shall be residents of Sonoma County, and are preferred to be residents of the town. The Public Art Advisory Commission meets the first Monday of the month at 11 a.m., normally in the Windsor Civic Center Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA. However, meetings are being held via Zoom during COVID-19. For more information, contact Parks and Facilities Manager Olivia Lemen at 707-838-5383.
SENIOR CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMISSION
The Senior Citizen Advisory Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the town council to support the recreation programs and services offered to senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The Senior Citizen Advisory Commission shall be comprised of senior citizens, defined by town council as permitted in the Agreement and CC&R’s as a person aged 50 or older, and their guests, their spouses, their co-habitants or persons age 45 or older who are providing primary physical or economic support for such a person. The Senior Citizen Advisory Commission meets every four months on the fourth Tuesday of the months of January, April, July and October at 2:30 p.m. in the Windsor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA. The July meeting is held at the Senior Center located at 9231 Foxwood Drive. However, meetings are being held via Zoom during COVID-19. In addition, special meetings may be held on an as needed basis. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Jon Davis at 707-838-1268.
Additional information regarding the composition, qualifications, duties and meetings for this commission can be accessed on the Town’s Committees and Commissions website page: http://www.townofwindsor.com/64/Committees-and-Commissions
