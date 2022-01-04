According to a presentation at the Dec. 15 Windsor Town Council meeting, Windsor residents and business owners might consider pursuing rebates for energy efficiency upgrades and appliances at their homes and establishments through the Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN) program.
BC Capps, a climate change program coordinator with the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Agency (RCPA) gave council members an overview on energy-saving options BayREN offers to residents, businesses and public agencies. BayREN offers financial incentives to participants, including up to $5,000 in rebates to homeowners.
“These services are available to assist local residents and businesses to decrease their energy and water use and thus reduce their greenhouse gas emissions,” Capps said.
BayREN offers the following programs for Sonoma County residents and businesses:
-Single-family homeowners: up to $5,000 in rebates for energy efficiency upgrades including for weatherization and building, heating and cooling systems, heat pump water heaters, and certain consumer appliances; no-cost home energy advisors; network of participating contractors; free “Energy Efficiency” kit; additional energy efficiency rating services with $200 rebates available.
-Multi-family buildings: energy usage analysis, site visits and scope development for improvements designed to save 15%+ of energy/water usage; $750 flat-rate rebate per unit, with additional incentives for conversion from natural gas to electric; improvements for heating and cooling, water heating, lighting, building sealing and insulation and electrification measures.
-Commercial program: rebates, financing and technical assistance; Pay for Performance business assistance program; turnkey installation options, including LED lighting, smart thermostats, HVAC controls/monitors and a building management system; free, no-obligation energy assessment; 0% financing microloans for installation of EnergyStar-certified products
BayREN also offers services to local governments, such as with its Codes and Standards Program, which assists staff with energy policies, code compliance and “reach codes” that go further than state energy requirements for buildings, and the Bay Area Energy Atlas, which displays energy use across different geographical areas by various metrics.
Capps said that there are also services available for renters: “Most of these services are for businesses and homeowners. One gap in that is renters, and people who may have less control over the changes they can make to their homes. These are all available for renters, and not just homeowners, and that’s something that we very much encourage anyone who is looking to save energy to use these programs.”
Renter services include the OhmConnect Demand Response Program, the HomeIntel Program and the Green House Calls program, and Capps said the county is working on additional programs for low-income households — homeowners or otherwise.
Capps also highlighted the Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP), which offers financing options for “permanent energy, water, wildfire safety and seismic strengthening improvements” funded by property taxes, according to the SCEIP website. Financing through SCEIP offers a fixed 5.99% interest rate, no money down, no income or credit qualifying and consumer protections.
On the ground in Sonoma County, implementation is led in tandem with the RCPA alongside the County of Sonoma Energy and Sustainability Division (ESD).
Established in 2012 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), BayREN administers energy efficiency programs throughout the nine counties in the Bay Area. It’s funded through ratepayer funds collected by the CPUC, which are then redistributed for energy efficiency programs, is designed to complement existing programs offered by energy providers like Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and is managed by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and representatives from all nine counties.
Councilmember Debora Fudge said that she had recently used the BayREN program for heat pump water heater and solar upgrades at her home, saying she received $2,150 in rebates, covering about 10% of the project. Fudge said she would also receive tax credits that would help to further offset the costs.
Fudge also recommended interested community members go to the Sonoma Clean Power Advanced Energy Center at 741 4th St. in Santa Rosa to learn more about upgrade options.
“I just can’t say enough about the Sonoma Clean Power Advanced Energy Center. This looks complicated and it kind of is to go through the process I just went through, but if you go to Sonoma Clean Power on Fourth Street they have all the clean and energy efficient appliances you can use at your home and they can help lead you through the process and point you to contractors who are certified through the process,” Fudge said.
Fudge is a member of the Sonoma Clean Power board.
In response to a question from Councilmember Rosa Reynoza, Sustainability Coordinator Katharine Gabor said that the town will put links to the BayREN programs on the town webpage, and that her department is currently working on a sustainability webpage to assist the messaging about sustainability issues.
Capps was invited to present to the council by Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, who sits on the 12-person RCPA board.
