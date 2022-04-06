On April 5, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the Koi Nation of Northern California’s attempts to put land southeast of Windsor into trust to build a casino.
The board’s action supports the five federally recognized Sonoma County tribes, including the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians, Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and Lytton Band of Pomo Indians, all of which have written letters expressing their opposition or have passed resolutions in opposition of the Koi Nation’s application.
The tribal councils and the board of supervisors have asserted that the Koi Nation lacks the necessary important historical connection to the lands at 222 East Shiloh Road, the location where the tribe applied with the U.S. Department of the Interior to have the land placed into trust to become sovereign tribal land. The Koi Nation’s ancestral and historic lands are located in Lake County.
Koi Nation’s efforts to develop a casino has also garnered great opposition from southeast Windsor and Shiloh Road residents and recently, neighbors have organized against the plans and voiced safety and fire concerns.
“While we wholeheartedly support the rights of Native American tribes to establish sovereign lands, this application by the Koi Nation could set a serious, negative precedent in allowing one tribe to establish trust land in the ancestral lands of another tribe,” District 4 Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
The Koi Nation purchased the 68.8-acre parcel of land at 222 East Shiloh Road in September 2021 and announced its intention to develop the land for a hotel and a casino. If the tribe’s application to have the land placed in a trust is approved, the parcel would become the sovereign land of the Koi Nation.
According to a press release from the County of Sonoma, the state and county do not have civil regulatory jurisdiction over trust lands, including zoning laws, however the state and county do have criminal prohibitory jurisdiction over trust lands, which means the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office could enforce criminal laws on trust lands.
The resolution and the letters of the five federally recognized Sonoma County tribes represent a petition to the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which has the authority to deny, approve, or condition the taking of land into trust for gaming.
According to the press release, “the county does not have regulatory jurisdiction or decision-making authority over whether a casino opens on land the federal government has taken into trust for gaming for a tribe.”
