The Windsor Chamber of Commerce’s recent “Winter Winederland” event drove business to downtown shops struggling with construction, omicron and a decrease in tourism. It also raised $6,000 for the Windsor Presbyterian Church’s food bank and clothing closet.
On Dec. 9, 250 attendees contributed to the local economy, pursuing offerings from 19 downtown businesses while enjoying wine tastings provided through partnership with nearly the same number of wineries.
According to the Chamber Executive Director Beth Henry, was organized quickly, sold out immediately and was a “total success.”
“Truthfully, we did not have to publicize Winter Winederland,” Henry said. “It sold out within about a week. People were very eager to participate in an event walking around downtown Windsor that was going to benefit a local charity. People were really happy to be out and about enjoying the streets of Windsor.”
“It was mostly to benefit our downtown merchants during the Christmas shopping season,” Beth said, and reportedly attendees, who purchased tickets for $45, were happy to support the local economy by buying their Christmas gifts locally. The wine tastings were a plus.
Henry said the Chamber obtained the liquor license, but didn’t provide food as has been done in past Winter Wine Walks, partly because of the added risk of COVID-19 transmission, but also because the event was organized in a hurry after a Thanksgiving event had been canceled.
“This was a COVID response to Winter Wine Walks of years past. It was a similar event, but not as many tickets were sold this year and we did not have the food available this year,” Henry said.
Event organizers limited the number of tickets and checked guests in at three different locations in the downtown, to avoid guests crowding. Similarly, event organizers worked to avoid guests packing into tight spaces, which would have increased risk of transmission.
While retail merchants have since commented that they were “very pleased” with the response from shoppers, the chamber’s $6000 donation to the Windsor Presbyterian Church's food and clothing bank — about half the event’s total revenue — will further benefit the public, Henry said.
Henry also said that the chamber is planning a similar event this spring, one she hopes will be less limited by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
“Spring’s event will hopefully have more food availability, or at least more participation for our restaurants,” Henry said. Restaurants may participate by offering affordable grab-and-go meals, discounted menu items or happy hours, and, depending on COVID cases, the number of attendees could be expanded.
At their Dec. 21 luncheon, members of the chamber presented an oversized check to Windsor Presbyterian Church Pastor Mary Beene, who Henry said had been determinedly serving the community this past Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.