The suspect in the Christmas Day stabbing of a ride-share driver at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Windsor has been arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, according to authorities.
Tristan Mathew Hardin, 19, of Santa Rosa, was picked up by an unidentified victim as part of a ride-share service on the 1700 block of Yulupa Ave. in Santa Rosa around 6 p.m. Dec. 25. The victim drove Hardin to the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, upon which time Hardin is alleged to have stabbed the driver twice in the neck and once on the elbow, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Hardin allegedly fled the scene on foot, and the violent crimes detectives released a description, asking for information on his whereabouts. The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.
“If you see Hardin, call 911 and do not approach him,” a post on the Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page advised.
Hardin was detained by authorities in Marin two days after the stabbing. On Dec. 27, CHP Marin received reports of a pedestrian on the freeway at the Golden Gate Bridge. Golden Gate Bridge Patrol detained the suspect, who CHP Marin officers interviewed and identified as Hardin.
“As officers spoke with the man, we learned that he was wanted for attempted murder out of Sonoma County for an incident on Christmas Day. We quickly notified Sonoma Sheriff who responded to Marin to pick up their suspect,” a CHP Marin social media post reads.
Hardin is being held for attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million. Hardin was known to frequent Windsor, along with Healdsburg and Cloverdale.
Authorities believe the stabbing was a random act of violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.