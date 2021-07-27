But the continuing Delta variant outbreak may put plans in jeopardy
The lineup of the 19th annual Summer Nights on the Green concerts in Windsor has been announced, but the uncertainty of the new Delta variant’s impacts on COVID restrictions is putting an asterisk on the plans.
The concerts will run late this year, from Aug. 26 to Oct. 7, with live concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Windsor farmers market being open from 5 to 8 p.m.
Seven acts are planned, but unresolved is the impact of the new Delta variant outbreak and potential new restrictions that could result.
“One reason council chose and directed us to the late Aug. 26 start date was that the town was not planning on having any restrictions at the concerts,” said Jon Davis, Windsor’s Parks and Recreation director in an email. “The town only wanted to bring back the events once it would be certain everyone could participate equally, without impacts on attendance from COVID protocols.”
However, the changing COVID landscape may throw a significant wrench in the concert plans. “Of course at that time the Delta variant was not a concern,” said Davis. “So, protocols may change based on county or state guidance. I will say though, that if mandates direct us towards limited capacity it may jeopardize the events as we are not willing to exclude anyone from participation.”
If the concerts go forward, the planned acts will be as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 26: SouthBound
Take a trip back in time with SouthBound a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and other southern rock bands of the ’70s and ’80s. These dedicated musicians have done their research into the band members they portray. Have a high-quality southern rock experience and sing along to many of your favorite hits. https://www.southboundandcompany.com
Thursday, Sept. 2: Maya
Maya presents the most popular songs from well-known Latin artists from Santana to Gloria Estefan, including old school Latin hits. Maya covers all standard Latin styles including, Cumbia, Tex Mex, Salsa, Latin Rock, Cha Cha and Merengue. http://www.mayaband.com
Thursday, Sept. 9: California Beach Boys
Mike Amaral and the California Beach Boys have a passion for music and performing. The Boys are influenced by the music of the ’60s. They have played on stage with Surf Legends like, The Ventures, The Surfaris, The Sunrays, and The Rivieras. http://www.cabeachboys.com
Thursday, Sept. 16: Beatles Flashback
Beatles Flashback performs at the Windsor Concert Series for the 11th year. These popular local boys create a show filled with everyone’s favorite Beatles hits, plus a light show and often special guests. http://www.beatlesflashback.com
Thursday, Sept. 23: Orquesta Son de Caña
Orquesta Son de Caña is back on the Windsor Town Green with their thick traditional Latin sound and rhythmic Salsa beat. Bring your dancing shoes and grab a partner, the dance floor is sure to be packed. http://www.facebook.com/orquestasondecana
Thursday, Sept. 30: Kingsborough
They seduce with their rhythm-heavy rock ‘n’ roll mixed with soulful harmonious instrumentation and storytelling lyrics. Kingsborough breathes new life into the music that has inspired generations. http://www.kingsboroughmusic.com
Thursday, Oct. 7: Apple Z Band
Apple Z is a smokin’ hot dance band and inspires people all over California and abroad. They are known for their unique styling of the timeless popular music everyone knows and loves. Apple Z is a band with vast performance experience in all genres. http://www.facebook.com/pg/applezband
Parking and Transportation
- Parking at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road - 1/2 mile from Town Green
- Sonoma County Transit shuttle service between Windsor High School and the Town Green from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Sonoma County Transit Shuttle service between Windsor Middle School and the Town Green from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Valet bicycle parking on Town Green. Swap your bike for a free chair for the night. Chairs provided to bike riders on a first come first serve basis.
- Designated motorcycle parking on Duvander Lane (west end of Town Green)
- No parking in the Bell Village (Oliver’s) parking lot. Property owner will tow Town Green event attendees
Seating
Seating on the Green is subject to restrictions.
- The center grass wedges are reserved for low-to-the-ground lawn and beach chairs. The seat of the chair can be no more than 12 inches from the ground. Signage and a measuring stick will be available on Thursdays to mark the maximum seat height in the area
- The outer grass wedges are reserved for standard size lawn and beach chairs
- Canopies are permitted only on behind the Timeline Walk. Canopies not permitted on the southwest lawn wedge
- Blankets may be spread on grass only after 4:30 p.m.
- No roping or blocking off private areas on the Green is allowed
Other information
- No skateboarding, roller blading, scooters or bike riding on the Green
- Dogs on leash and under control of owner
- No smoking on Windsor Town Green
- Alcoholic beverage sales by local Windsor non-profits. consumption restricted to Town Green
- Unloading zone located at the Huerta Gym east parking lot
- First aid station provided by Bell’s Ambulance Service
- Free family lawn games
Waste Less Windsor
The Waste Less Windsor Task Force will reduce waste sent to the landfill from the 2021 Summer Nights on the Green Concert Series by focusing on sustainable service ware, education and volunteer recruitment. Stop by and see them during the concerts and see how you can make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.