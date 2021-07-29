Thanks to the Delta variant, COVID infection and hospitalization stats are rising around the country and county, but Windsor in particular is showing a spike, with the third highest percentage of active cases — 9% — of all ZIP codes in the county.
According to the county’s data dashboard, there are 113 active cases in the 95492 zip code (which is all of Windsor). The active case rate in Windsor, per 100,000 residents is 398.2.
As of July 28, there are 1,259 active cases in the county, with 330 deaths and the county’s case rate per 100,000 people per day is 9.5 and the overall testing positivity rate is 4.4%. The testing positivity in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index is 5.7%. The case rate for the fully vaccinated population of the county is 4.2 new cases per 100,000 people per day. Of those cases, 10.2% are attributed to small gatherings and 16.22% are attributed to large gatherings.
However, it is not clear, because the county doesn't aggregate the data this way per zip code, what is fueling the spike in Windsor.
At a July 27 briefing, county health officials stated that In comparison, the case rate for the unvaccinated population of the county — which comprises just under a quarter of the population at 22% — is 22 new cases per day per 100,000 and many of these cases are the Delta variant. As of July 27, 188 cases of the Delta variant have been diagnosed in Sonoma County, making it the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the community.
Also on July 27, in reaction to the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, recommending that “to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area. You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance.”
