In its second such event, CSTAR, a nonprofit that raises money for Windsor schools, is holding a read-a-thon this month, with slightly higher fundraising ambitions than last year.
CSTAR, which was started by Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) parents in 2005, raised $20,855 (60 students raised $10,928 at Mattie Washburn Elementary and 55 students raised $9,927 at Brooks Elementary) for school supplies and other teachers’ needs through last year’s read-a-thon. Erin Wright, who works with the nonprofit, said the read-a-thon was started last year as a way to recoup fundraising during COVID-19, but even with the safe methods employed, organizers are hoping to raise up to $30,000 this year.
“The money goes to school supplies — to buy stuff teachers might otherwise be purchasing from their own pockets,” Wright said. “Last year was the first read-a-thon, developed because COVID hit, all of our fundraisers stopped and kids weren’t even in school and we needed to continue fundraising. The read-a-thon was the easiest way to still engage the students, hope to get them off screen and reading a book. It was quite successful.”
CSTAR has recently used funds to purchase and deliver “supply bags” with glue sticks and bottles, crayons, pencils and colored pencils each teacher at Mattie and Brooks, in addition to providing them $50 Amazon gift cards and giving $1,000 to each librarian at the two schools.
Funds will also be used to help beautify schools, such as when CSTAR organized the replacement of landscaping at Mattie. It may also be used to help Brooks continue its gardening program.
“The kids are really loving (the gardening program),” Wright said. “They lost some funding for it but they really want to be able to continue to offer it.”
The read-a-thon works much like a fun run or other drives, wherein community and family members pledge to contribute donations tied to the amount a participating student reads (recorded on paper by parents). Donations will also be accepted on a flat rate not tied to children’s reading times.
Kids are asked to read 20 minutes per day minimum, with older kids asked to do more if possible. Wright said it’s also acceptable for parents to read to kids “because that helps the kids get up to reading if they’re not yet able.”
Last year, participation was “quite low,” which Wright attributed to both COVID-19 and some technical issues, since fixed. This year, CSTAR is hoping to get 50-75% participation.
To take advantage of kids being back in the classroom without COVID safety measures keeping them home, CSTAR held a kick-off event at Brooks and Pleasant Park on March 2, with some familiar names reading to students for 15 minutes.
At Mattie’s event in Pleasant Park, local politicians including Councilmember Rosa Reynoza and school board trustee and candidate town council candidate Stephanie Ahmad read to the students, alongside WUSD Superintendent Jeremy Decker, district Executive Assistant Jenny Cox, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy John Tamayo, martial arts instructor Chris Hauth, Administrator Charity Koch, Mattie’s reading intervention teacher Jen Grady, a representative from Sonoma County Fire District and WUSD bus drivers Dan and Michelle Bennett.
Councilmember Reynoza read to students in Spanish. Additionally, Windsor author Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who has written books like “Starfire,” “Riders of the Realm” and “Across the Dark Water,” “Through the Untamed Sky” and “Beneath the Weeping Clouds” read to students and offered book signings at Brooks.
“Jennifer Lynn Alvarez inspired Brooks students to ‘Go Anywhere’ by simply reading a book — whether it was a real place or a fictional place, checking out books from the library could take them there instantly,” Wright said. “She further encouraged the students to ‘Be Anything’ by creating content. She shared how stories are not only told through words but also by art. In a world where kids don't have much control, they have absolute control over their creativity. Numerous students purchased books for her to autograph and she inscribed, 'Dream Big!’”
The read-a-thon will run through the end of March. Contact CSTAR for information on donating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.