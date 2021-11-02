Windsor’s annual Día de los Muertos event returned to the Town Green Saturday for the first time in three years this fall. The holiday event — canceled in 2019 because of the Kincade Fire and held virtually last year because of the pandemic — was aptly titled “Entierra la Pandemic,” which translates to “Bury the Pandemic.”
According to the event organizers’ webpage, Windsor has held a formal Día de los Muertos event since 2011, funded by donations and put on by a group of local volunteers “focused on sharing authentic Latinx culture and traditions with the community through free, family-friendly events.”
Día de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated by the Latin-American world at the end of October and beginning of November, incorporating Roman Catholic, Indigenous and modern Western traditions to honor the dead.
The celebration kicked off earlier this month with an event on Oct. 2, which featured an art show and craft workshops for kids. The Windsor Día de los Muertos organization also led the installation of “ofrendas,” a type of altar decorated with photos and other memorabilia in honor of passed loved ones.
“This is a new event Día de los Muertos Windsor launched in 2020, and it proved extremely popular with residents and visitors,” Director Angelica Nuñez said. “Local families create traditional ‘ofrendas’ at tables around the green. The display includes photos, flowers, artwork, candles and other elements of family or friends now among ‘Los Muertos’ — the dead. The tradition is meant to honor and remember realties and ancestors: who they were and the things they enjoyed in life.”
The ofrendas were also meant as a public display of Latinx folk art and traditions, and visitors were able to stroll the Town Green and view them throughout the month of October.
Saturday’s event was the grand finale of the month-long celebration of Latinx culture and ‘los muertos.’ The event began at 5:30 p.m. with a low-rider competition: Market Street was packed with low-rider cars tricked out with macabre decorations like coffins, or else being used as ofrendas themselves.
Windsor residents and families were also treated to a live DJ and an outdoor market of food, drink and Día de los Muertos crafts and merchandise.
As the sun set, Danza Xantotl, an Indigenous dance troupe from Santa Rosa, began a dancing march around the green, starting at the gazebo. The dancers led the procession, followed by hundreds of spectators, and ended back at the gazebo for a dance performance, accompanied by traditional drumming.
In keeping with this year’s theme, both the Oct. 2 and Oct. 30 celebrations also hosted COVID-19 vaccination booths, available for anyone still needing a vaccine.
“We thought these events might be a good place to reach out to community members who may not have had access to the vaccine yet, or who still have questions about the vaccine,” Nuñez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.